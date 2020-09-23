Riigikogu president discusses Belarus with Nordic, Baltic ministers

On Tuesday, the speakers of the parliaments of the Nordic Countries and the Baltic States (NB8) held a video conference discussing the events in Belarus.

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas said at the meeting with colleagues that on 25 August, the Parliament of Estonia had passed the Statement in Support of Democracy and Civil Society in Belarus.

He expressed support to the aspirations of the civil society of Belarus – ending of violence, release of political prisoners and holding of new, free presidential elections.

The Speakers of Nordic and Baltic parliaments assured that their attention towards the events in Belarus would not cease.

The video conference was also attended by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania. She thanked the Nordic Countries and the Baltic States for their support.

NB8 is the Nordic-Baltic cooperation format that has been bringing Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania around the same table since 1992.

--

