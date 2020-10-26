news

Riigikogu speaker talks bilateral relations, EU with Hungarian counterpart

Speaker of the Országgyűlés - the Hungarian parliament - László Kövér (left) with Henn Põlluaas at the Riigikogu Monday.
Speaker of the Országgyűlés - the Hungarian parliament - László Kövér (left) with Henn Põlluaas at the Riigikogu Monday. Source: Riigikogu
Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) met his Hungarian opposite number László Kövér in Tallinn Monday, where the pair discussed bilateral relations, immigration, the EU recovery fund and budgetary issues, and also shared cultural links.

"We have a lot in common, not only in history, but also in political and security matters," Põlluaas said after the meeting, via spokespersons.

"These meetings will definitely help to further deepen our bilateral relations. It is our common responsibility to look not only at the past but also at the future so that we can best represent the interests of our countries," he went on.

The meeting was also attended by EKRE MP and Estonia-Hungary parliamentary group leader Anti Poolamets.

Both men agreed that all parties in their respective societies must have equal rights.

Kövér added that that although bilateral relations are close and cooperation is strengthened by linguistic ties, much remains to be done in developing economic relations.

The Hungarian speaker also met with Riigikogu's EU affairs committee chair Anneli Ott (Center), discussing the proposed Conference on the Future of Europe, the EU's recovery fund issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-annual budgetary period and the importance of the role of national parliaments in decision-making.

Põlluaas and Kövér were set to lay wreaths at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the Maarjamäe district of Tallinn, and on Tuesday Kövér will travel to the island of Saaremaa, where he will meet with chair of Saaremaa rural municipality council Tiiu Aro and mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Mikk Tuisk as well as visiting Kuressaare Castle, the Kaali meteorite crater visitor center and other known Saaremaa attractions.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

