Activists collected messages of support for arrested Belarusians

Belarusian activists collected messages of support in Tallinn on Sunday for people arrested and detained in Belarus during recent mass political protests against.

The activists organized a stall in Kesklinn's Tammsaare Park where passersby could write messages on postcards, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Organizer Ksenijya Gladenkaya said the cards will be sent to remand centers in Belarus and, in the past, other people have been able to receive the messages.

"Unfortunately, those who have been detained in the past have just such an experience. They talked about what they went through when they got stuck and how important it was for them to get such cards even from strangers," she said.

One message-writer, Irina, wrote four cards and told AK: "This is a good opportunity to support the Belarusians who come out to protest. Unfortunately, this is the only way we can show that we are by their side."

Huge, unprecedented mass protests have been held across Belarus for the last month after it was announced Alexander Lukashenko had won the presidential elections with more than 80 percent of the votes. International election observers were not allowed to monitor the vote.

Following the election, thousands of peaceful protestors flooded onto the streets. The security services reacted violently, beating protestors and have so far detained thousands of people. Several people have died.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has called for the violence and repressions to stop. Estonia has issued sanctions banning entry to 30 Belarusian officials involved in organizing the election and subsequent repressions.

