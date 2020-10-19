Owner of Estonian IT company arrested in Belarus

CEO of Estonian IT company Bamboo Group OÜ Vladislav Herchykau was arrested during a women's and students' march in Minsk on Saturday. Belarusian authorities arrested another 40 people.

The spring96.org website of the Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna published a list of persons detained that included the name of Vladislav Herchykau.

The Belarusian news portal TUT.BY said that Herchykau was arrested while sitting in his car in a courtyard during a student protest. A friend told the portal that Herchykau was initially taken to the interior ministry detainment center of the Zavodski rayon, while it turned out late on Saturday evening that he had been taken to the Okrestina Prison meant for criminals.

Bamboo Group OÜ got started in Estonia in 2007. The company's headquarters is located in Tallinn and its development center in Minsk. Belarusian citizen Vladislav Herchykau has a permanent Estonian residence permit and owns real estate in Estonia.

Bamboo Group OÜ is an international IT company with around 100 employees that is active in Europe, Asia and Africa. Bamboo Group clients include Jaguar, Land Rover, Skoda, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Orange.

The company has participated in several Enterprise Estonia joint exhibition stands. Herchykau has been a member of business delegations accompanying the Estonian prime minister to Dubai and Oman.

