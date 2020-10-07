Estonia recalls ambassador to Belarus for consultations

Estonia has decided to recall its ambassador to Belarus for consultations to show solidarity with Lithuania and Poland.

On October 2, Belarus recalled its ambassadors to Poland and Lithuania to Minsk for consultations and pressurized Poland and Lithuania to take a similar step, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

In addition, Belarus demanded that both countries significantly reduce staff numbers at their diplomatic missions in Belarus.

To demonstrate solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Estonia has decided to recall its ambassador to Belarus to Estonia for consultations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said in Estonia's view, the act of pressurizing by Belarus towards Lithuania and Poland is "unjustified and regrettable."

He said that Estonia has decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus to Tallinn for consultations in protest against the steps taken by Belarus.

The recall of ambassadors for consultations is a political, not a legal step. It means that the ambassador will temporarily leave the country to which they are accredited, but the status of the ambassador, including the right to return to the capital to which they are accredited, will not change.

The Estonian ambassador to Belarus is Merike Kokajev and she will head from Belarus to Tallinn for consultations on Thursday.

Lithuania and Poland recalled their ambassadors to their capitals for consultations on Monday.

In addition to Estonia, Latvia and Germany have now announced they are recalling their ambassadors to Belarus for consultations.

