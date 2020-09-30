news

Belarus sanctions Baltic officials ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Belarusian embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.
The Belarusian embassy in Tallinn, Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Belarus said on Tuesday it had sanctioned approximately 100 officials from each Baltic county in retaliation for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposing entry bans on Belarusian officials.

Belarus' state news agency BelTA said it had received the information from the press secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anatoly Glaz.

"As promised, we are also imposing symmetrical restrictive measures against each of these countries. We've said that this is a downward spiral launched by individual Lithuanian politicians. We will continue to respond, but we will never initiate such steps," a statement said. 

Glaz said the Belarusian side had compiled its own sanction lists targeting Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It contains names of approximately 100 officials from each country who are now forbidden to enter Belarus. 

It is not known which officials from each country have been sanctioned.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR News: "According to our information Belarus hasn't yet made the lists public, so we don't have any information about the content."

On Friday, the Baltic countries jointly extended sanctions on Belarusian officials responsible for organizing the presidential election and the violent crackdown that followed.

Estonia published a list of an additional 98 officials. The first list, which had 30 names including Alexander Lukashenko, was published on August 31.

The officials featured on the list have been banned from entering Estonia between September 25, 2020 and August 30, 2025.

These individuals have played key roles in falsifying the election results in Belarus and in using violence against peaceful protesters, the ministry said.

LRT reported that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the retaliatory sanctions could be expected as "the regime's whole rhetoric was militant and aggressive from the very beginning".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:39

Estonia can be proud of its reserve army and conscription model

14:14

Lack of specialists hinders renovation of old balconies in Tallinn

14:06

Coronavirus tests can now be booked online

13:49

Foreign minister: Estonia making no territorial claims on Russia

13:22

State allocates less funding than expected for tourism sector in budget

12:47

Budget council chair on state borrowing: We want to avoid Greece situation

12:21

Statistics: Manufacturing production falls on year to August

11:52

Ratas: Budget position improvement starts 2022, credit not long-term plan

11:26

Estonia initiates UNSC discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh tensions

10:57

Health Board: 57 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:56

Arson damages Song Festival Grounds, one person hospitalized with burns

10:23

Turnover of retail trade enterprises continued to increase in August

10:14

Belarus sanctions Baltic officials

09:55

Riigikogu parliamentary groups express concern for Armenia, Azerbaijan

09:26

Defense spending to rise to €645.4 million in 2021

08:48

Party ratings: Reform remain top, Social Democrat support grows slightly

29.09

Estonia did not sign joint letter of support for Polish LGBT community

29.09

University of Tartu Museum wins global university museums network award

29.09

Police apprehend suspects in cyberattacks against Estonia

29.09

Government endorses 2021 state budget: Pensions, R&D funding to increase Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: