Belarus sanctions Baltic officials

Belarus said on Tuesday it had sanctioned approximately 100 officials from each Baltic county in retaliation for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposing entry bans on Belarusian officials.

Belarus' state news agency BelTA said it had received the information from the press secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anatoly Glaz.

"As promised, we are also imposing symmetrical restrictive measures against each of these countries. We've said that this is a downward spiral launched by individual Lithuanian politicians. We will continue to respond, but we will never initiate such steps," a statement said.

Glaz said the Belarusian side had compiled its own sanction lists targeting Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It contains names of approximately 100 officials from each country who are now forbidden to enter Belarus.

It is not known which officials from each country have been sanctioned.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR News: "According to our information Belarus hasn't yet made the lists public, so we don't have any information about the content."

On Friday, the Baltic countries jointly extended sanctions on Belarusian officials responsible for organizing the presidential election and the violent crackdown that followed.

Estonia published a list of an additional 98 officials. The first list, which had 30 names including Alexander Lukashenko, was published on August 31.

The officials featured on the list have been banned from entering Estonia between September 25, 2020 and August 30, 2025.

These individuals have played key roles in falsifying the election results in Belarus and in using violence against peaceful protesters, the ministry said.

LRT reported that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the retaliatory sanctions could be expected as "the regime's whole rhetoric was militant and aggressive from the very beginning".

