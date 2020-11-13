news

Reinsalu: Killing of Bandarenka must bring new EU sanctions on Belarus

Protesters called for free elections outside the Belarusian Embassy in Tallinn on June 29.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Friday condemned the brutal actions of Belarusian security forces that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old Belarusian citizen, Raman Bandarenka.

"I am extending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Raman Bandarenka. Our thoughts are with the people of Belarus who are deeply affected by this event," Reinsalu said according to spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"These brutal acts should not go unpunished and those responsible must be held to account," the minister added.

"Estonia plans to cooperate with several states to propose at European Union level the introduction of additional sanctions against Belarusian officials. The killing of Bandarenka is a terrible crime and it must be followed by new sanctions," Reinsalu emphasized. "I wish the people of Belarus strength and resilience on their difficult path towards the restoration of democracy," he said. 

Raman Bandarenka died in hospital after being fatally injured by security forces on the street on November 11.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign twitted on Thursday: "Those responsible for this horrible and inhumane act must be held accountable."

Belarusians leave flowers at embassy building in commemoration

Belarusians living in Estonia brought candles and flowers on Friday to the building where the embassy of Belarus in Estonia is located to commemorate a person allegedly beaten to death by special police forces during the protests in Belarus.

Organizers of the action said that people were bringing candles and flowers to the building on Magdaleena Street in memory of yet another victim of the Belarusian regime. 

The organizers said the victim was an ordinary person who was beaten to death by members of the OMON special police force in the courtyard of the building where the victim lived. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

