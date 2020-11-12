news

Estonia makes UNSC call for new Belarus elections ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson.
Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson. Source: UN
News

Estonia has called on Belarus to hold fresh, free and fair elections, at a meeting held at the UN Security Council (UNSC), where it holds a non-permanent seat.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says that Estonia considers it crucial that Belarus remain in the wider international picture, to demonstrate to the people of that country that they have not been forgotten, amid a continued violent crackdown in the aftermath of August's presidential elections there.

The elections themselves, which returned Alexander Lukashenka to his sixth consecutive term since 1994, are widely condemned as having been rigged.

"Two months have passed since Estonia called the Arria meeting to discuss the worrying situation in Belarus," said Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson, who represented Estonia at the virtual meeting held on Wednesday, at Estonia's initiative, jointly with Belgium, Germany, France and the U.K.

"Unfortunately, the situation has not improved since then. On the contrary, violence has grown, we have learned about several new cases of torture, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, and other forms of horror and humiliation," Jürgenson went on. 

An independent report presented at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) permanent council meeting last week provided evidence of the Belarusian elections and their results having been falsified, evidence which Jürgenson presented in support of the calls for new elections, and Estonia has also condemned the refusal of Belarusian authorities to cooperate on the matter with international representatives including the UN Special Rapporteur, the OSCE, and OSCE Moscow Mechanism Rapporteur Wolfgang Benedek.

Estonia has also condemned the recent decision of Belarusian authorities to expel two British diplomats.

The UNSC's remit includes helping to prevent conflicts or to stop existing ones from escalating, as well as ensuring compliance with international law, and highlighting internationally human rights violations.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:54

Survey: Perceived threat of coronavirus increased among Estonian people

14:27

Narva moves schools to distance learning

13:57

Jüri Vips named Red Bull Turkish Grand Prix backup driver

13:29

Shipping line Eckerö adds Muuga-Vuosaari early morning departure

12:52

Pärnu spas full during weekends

12:21

Estonia makes UNSC call for new Belarus elections

11:44

Remembrance day saw ceremonies in Tallinn, Tapa

11:26

Health Board: 374 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:16

Coalition agrees on marriage definition question wording

10:46

Reform Party holding board elections ahead of Saturday's virtual assembly

10:13

Live: Integration Foundation conference in English

09:43

Registered unemployment rises to 7.7 percent in October

09:06

Martin Helme: Politics not normalized as long as Kaja Kallas is a player

08:30

Daily: EKRE MP, non-MP army officer favorites as new interior minister

08:01

Mart Helme: I don't want Riigikogu speaker role

11.11

Defense minister awards mission medals to Estonian soldiers

11.11

University of Tartu: Changing Aliens Act harms higher education

11.11

Election Committee: Referendum cannot be held in April

11.11

Minister: IT would need a ministry of its own

11.11

Health Board: 132 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: