Estonia keeps up UN pressure on Myanmar situation

Estonia continues to strongly condemn February's military coup in Myanmar and the violent repression by that country's security forces against peaceful protesters, the Estonian ambassador to the UN, Sven Jürgenson, told the UN Security Council (UNSC) Friday.

Jürgenson said: "The use of lethal force against unarmed people is unacceptable and it must stop."

"We call for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained arbitrarily and to restore Myanmar's democratically elected government," he continued, speaking at a UNSC virtual meeting on the topic of Myanmar.

Estonia holds a non-permanent UNSC seat for 2020-2021.

"We also call on the military to refrain from further violence, respect human rights and international law. Estonia reiterates that there needs to be accountability for all those responsible for violations of international human rights law," Jürgenson went on, BNS reports.

"It is important to immediately secure the safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid to ensure that the basic needs of the most vulnerable groups, including Rohingya and populations in Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states," he said, adding that arbitrary arrests of journalists and other attempts to curb free speech and the media were of deep concern.

A military coup at the beginning of February saw politician and Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won a landslide victory in the November general election, detained, while martial law and a state of emergency to last one year was declared.

Most noted for long periods of house arrest she has endured, Aung San Suu Kyi, daughter of Aung San,the founder of modern Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, has nonetheless attracted criticism for perceived silence on the issue of massacres and alleged genocide meted out on the country's muslim Rohingya minority.

