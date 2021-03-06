Estonia keeps up UN pressure on Myanmar situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonia's ambassador to the UN, Sven Jürgenson at an undated meeting. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia continues to strongly condemn February's military coup in Myanmar and the violent repression by that country's security forces against peaceful protesters, the Estonian ambassador to the UN, Sven Jürgenson, told the UN Security Council (UNSC) Friday.

Jürgenson said: "The use of lethal force against unarmed people is unacceptable and it must stop."

"We call for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained arbitrarily and to restore Myanmar's democratically elected government," he continued, speaking at a UNSC virtual meeting on the topic of Myanmar.

Estonia holds a non-permanent UNSC seat for 2020-2021.

"We also call on the military to refrain from further violence, respect human rights and international law. Estonia reiterates that there needs to be accountability for all those responsible for violations of international human rights law," Jürgenson went on, BNS reports.

"It is important to immediately secure the safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid to ensure that the basic needs of the most vulnerable groups, including Rohingya and populations in Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states," he said, adding that arbitrary arrests of journalists and other attempts to curb free speech and the media were of deep concern.

A military coup at the beginning of February saw politician and Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won a landslide victory in the November general election, detained, while martial law and a state of emergency to last one year was declared.

Most noted for long periods of house arrest she has endured, Aung San Suu Kyi, daughter of Aung San,the founder of modern Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, has nonetheless attracted criticism for perceived silence on the issue of massacres and alleged genocide meted out on the country's muslim Rohingya minority.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:27

Raul Rebane: Five proposals for the coronavirus crisis

08:17

Four people injured as bus goes off the road near Rakvere

07:57

Shops have reorganized work due to restrictions

06.03

Gallery: Uku Suviste wins Eesti Laul again

06.03

High jumper Lilian Turban sets new personal best in European championships

06.03

Estonia keeps up UN pressure on Myanmar situation

06.03

Tallinn ambulance service at limit due to COVID-19 call-outs

06.03

Ministry: No COVID-19 vaccine preferential treatment for government members

06.03

Gallery: Malls close at weekends after new restrictions enter force

06.03

Survey: 90 percent of populace supports military conscription

06.03

Survey: 60 percent dissatisfied with government handling of pandemic

06.03

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm inks Japanese corporation major deal

06.03

Kaia Kanepi through to Dubai qualification round two

06.03

State portal testing email forwarding in COVID-19 vaccination notifications

06.03

Health Board: 1,542 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, seven deaths

06.03

Iraq-bound Defense League final exercise postponed due to COVID-19 cases

06.03

Moody's retains Estonia's sovereign rating at A1

05.03

Survey: People's sense of danger grew steeply at end of February

05.03

Foreign minister: UNSC stint proves even small states can make a difference

05.03

Singer: Eesti Laul songs lack development

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: