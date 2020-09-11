news

Estonia condemns Navalny Novichok poisoning at UNSC ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson.
Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson. Source: UN
News

Estonia has condemned the recent Novichok poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the UN Security Council (UNSC), where it has a non-permanent seat.

An open debate at the UNSC on chemical weapons on Thursday saw foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) state that the use of chemical weapons, including the Novichok nerve agent, needs to result in serious consequences for the perpetrators.

"Those responsible for the attack must be punished. An independent international investigation with experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is crucial," Reinsalu said, according to a ministry press release.

Reinsalu also called on the Russian Federation to cooperate in the matter, and referred to the 2018 Skripal Novichok attack in Salisbury, England.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, has been used against people who Russia perceives as adversaries," Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson said Thursday.

Estonia also criticised Russia's repeated attempts to question the competence of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Other member states on the UNSC also condemned the attack on Navalny, the foreign ministry says.

The debate had focused primarily on the implementation of resolution 2118 (2013) on the use of chemical weapons in Syria,

Independent investigations have found evidence of around seven instances where the Syrian regime was responsible for using chemical weapons against its own populace, the foreign ministry says.

Navalny fell ill during a flight from Tomsk on August 20; he had reportedly only consumed a cup of tea in the hours leading up to the incident, prompting suspicions that that had been the vector for the nerve agent. He was subsequently transferred, still in a coma, to a hospital in Germany and has according to reports emerged from the coma and is talking.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief explains complaint to EU about ERR

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

11.09

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

11.09

In case you missed it: September 5-11

11.09

Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

11.09

Tallinn schools implementing distance learning in different ways

11.09

Tartu university researchers begin COVID-19 monitoring in Harju County

11.09

Coronavirus-stricken Nõmme Kalju knocked out of Europa League

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: