Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu speaking at the UNSC meeting.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu speaking at the UNSC meeting. Source: Raigo Pajula
news

Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) called for an immediate end to violence and repression against Belarusian journalists during a United Nations Security Council meeting.

On Friday (January 22), Estonia initiated an informal high-level virtual meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss media freedom in Belarus.

"In addition to protesters, representatives of free media – journalists, cameramen, bloggers, anyone covering the events on the ground – have been turned into a target for the government's repressions. It is alarming how the Belarusian authorities have persecuted, beaten and arrested representatives of the media," said Reinsalu, who attended the meeting virtually due to contact with a coronavirus carrier.

"There are voices who say that all we have heard today are unfounded claims. The evidence, however, is overwhelming. An independent report made under the OSCE Moscow Mechanism has provided evidence of the falsification of elections and the widespread violation of the human rights of peaceful protesters. Belarus is the most dangerous country for journalists in Europe," Reinsalu said. "UN Security Council members must also be made aware of the lack of media freedom, human rights and democratic values in Belarus."

The foreign minister proposed setting up an independent international mechanism for investigating crimes committed against peaceful protesters in Belarus.

Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Sven Jürgenson said: "Estonia considers upholding human rights an integral part of ensuring international peace and security. When applying for elected membership of the Security Council, we promised to advocate for our core values, including human rights and human dignity and keep the public focused on grave violations. This is something we are indeed doing. Independent and free media is the bedrock of democratic societies. Free press helps draw attention to human rights violations, which can lead to full-blown conflicts, and thus help prevent conflicts."

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaking at the UNSC meeting. Source: Raigo Pajula

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya took part in the meeting from Tallinn, where she was on a two-day visit to the capital.

The event was co-organized with UN Security Council members France, Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as other UN member states Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.

In total, more than 30 representatives of UN member states made statements, including 15 foreign or deputy foreign ministers. The head of the European Union's delegation to the UN also made a statement on behalf of the European Union.

The meeting built on a previous UN Security Council meeting initiated by Estonia and held on September 4 with a focus on human rights in Belarus.

You can rewatch the meeting below.

Reinsalu's full statement can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

09:46

Estonia wants to raise Navalny, Belarus at Council of Europe meetings

09:14

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government

08:47

Narva schools to remain on distance learning for one more week

08:19

Kallas and Ratas to sign coalition agreement on Monday

24.01

Indrek Saar: We will give Kaja Kallas the chance to prove herself as PM

24.01

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption Updated

24.01

Kallas: We tried to put together a balanced government

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: