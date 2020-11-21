Estonia and Norway to become Afghanistan penholders in UN Security Council

Estonia and Norway are set to take the leading role on Afghanistan in the UN Security Council next year.

Taking over as so-called penholders from Germany and Indonesia means that Estonia and Norway will manage the Security Council's Afghanistan discussions, "Aktuaalne kaamera reported."

This Friday saw a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council where the importance of peace talks in Doha was emphasized in terms of Afghanistan's future.

"The status of penholder is new for us. The penholder is basically tasked with keeping the focus on Afghanistan. What we hope is that we can support the peace process by doing that. We will make sure the sides maintain their enthusiasm during talks and issue a statement when we see the process going in an undesired direction. For example, we can see that violence has become more common again in Afghanistan in recent months," said Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Asia desk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!