Reinsalu: Estonia will keep international attention on Navalny poisoning

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has reiterated Estonia's commitment to drawing attention to the attempted assassination by poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Reinsalu condemned Russian authorities searching Navalny's Moscow office on Thursday, spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The minister underscored the need to conduct an international investigation into the August poisoning, after which Navalny fell seriously ill on a flight from Tomsk, to Moscow.

Navalny has been hospitalized in Germany since late August, with the German government stating that the Novichok nerve agent, the same substance used in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, in March 2018, had been employed.

"If Russia refuses to cooperate, further sanctions must be weighed," Reinsalu said, adding he wished Navalny a swift recovery and adding that Estonia, which holds a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, intends to continue to keep the issue on the international stage.

The latter has in turn thanked Estonia for its action in drawing international attention to his poisoning, BNS reports.

