Reinsalu discusses international situation with US Secretary of State

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) discussed international issues such as the Three Seas Summit, Nagorno-Karabakh and Belarus with the U.S. Secretary of State on Thursday (November 5).

Reinsalu spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone.

The foreign minister thanked the United States for helping make the Three Seas Summit a success. "The summit in Tallinn produced truly practical results – the Three Seas Investment Fund now includes nine participating countries and nearly $1 billion has been contributed," Reinsalu said.

The importance of cybersecurity and 5G safety were also highlighted during the conversation.

Reinsalu and Pompeo discussed in detail the tense situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Belarus and how the international focus can be kept on these issues by cooperating in the UN Security Council. They touched upon the separate topic of peace talks in Afghanistan.

Reinsalu called on the United States to consider imposing restrictive measures in connection with the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

They also discussed bilateral relations. "Continuing a strong transatlantic link and boosting bilateral cooperation with the United States is and remains a foreign policy priority for Estonia," Reinsalu said.

