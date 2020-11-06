news

Experts: US situation shouldn't affect Estonian security in big way ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Reform MP and former EDF commander Ants Laaneots.
Reform MP and former EDF commander Ants Laaneots. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The United States is likely to focus more on domestic politics in the aftermath of the tensions surrounding the still-ongoing election count, which will mean its allies may have to take a backseat, experts say.

At the same time, the security picture for Estonia is not likely to change much, the commentators told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Thursday night.

Martin Hurt, researcher at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) said that nevertheless Europeans should concentrate on bolstering their own security rather than relying on the U.S., since other major powers can move in to exploit the vacuum.

Hurt said: "We see can see past examples of how the Olympics have been exploited, and how the quieter summer period, the summer holiday period, has been exploited, at least in August. This happens from time to time, of course. There is no getting away from that."

Cooperation is thus needed with regional allies and neighbors.

"We certainly can't just be dependent on what the U.S. does and then expect it to solve all our problems. We can't simply say we've done everything we can, and now all the other countries have to help us," he added.

Indrek Kannik, Director of Analysis at the Estonian Eastern Partnership Center, and newly-picked ICDS chief, told AK that the relevant U.S. security policy bodies will continue to work, regardless of what happens with the elections and who the next president ends up being.

He added that he cannot see how a relatively weak Russia would want to entangle itself in any new adventures right now.

Kannik said: "I cannot see that in the current situation how our eastern neighbor, who has its own issues ranging from Belarus to the Armenian-Azerbaijani war, has any desire to create more serious security problems in our region."

He also did not think that China would capitalize on the situation.

"If we are still assuming that this is a relatively short-term phase of instability and crisis, then I do not think that China risks taking very big steps in this situation," Kannik said.

Former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) chief and now Reform MP Ants Laaneots agreed, noting that Russia has its own issues, with a shrinking economy, around 70 percent of the population living below the poverty line, and anti-government demonstrations in Siberia ongoing for some time.

The Russian Federation is also discussing defense cuts, he said.

Laaneots, who chairs the Riigikogu's National Defence Committee said: "This means that domestic political problems are so great … that Putin would hardly dare to start a major war somewhere right now."

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Experts: US situation shouldn't affect Estonian security in big way

17:42

EKRE's environment minister candidate would not put logging ban to a vote

17:16

New Estonian member elected to Rail Baltic supervisory board

16:52

5,400 people joined voluntary third pension pillar in October

16:29

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game

16:06

Finland not currently planning additional restrictions on Estonia

15:46

Elderly patients who contracted COVID-19 at East Tallinn Hospital relocated

15:22

Tallinn lays out rules for inclusive budget vote in January

15:01

State to establish work group for long-haul potential nuclear energy plans

14:48

Performing arts association asks people to wear masks in theaters

14:23

Health Board: Coronavirus now at epidemic proportions

13:49

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered Updated

13:44

Prosecutor's office dismisses request to end Danske Bank case proceedings

13:39

VC Tallinn Selver isolated due to two positive COVID-19 cases

13:16

Culture ministry turns to Health Board for athlete testing compensation

12:49

Swedbank ex-CEO: We did not knowingly launder money

12:23

Mardilaat craft fair to go online this year, starting Friday

11:56

Proposed bill removes options for repeat offender parole

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: