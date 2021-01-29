YLE: Source for Navalny's 'Putin palace' film resides in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Sergei Kolesnikov. Source: ERR
News

According to Finnish public broadcaster YLE, the initial source for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's film "Putin's Palace", depicting a palace belonging to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Sergei Kolesnikov, resides in Estonia.

The 72-year old Sergei Kolesnikov was the primary source for Alexei Navalny's corruption revelations last week. In 2010, Kolesnikov self-exiled from Russia, buying a one-way ticket to Turkey, from which he continued on to the U.S. According to Kolesnikov, he took with him a flash drive and documents containing, among other things, information about the financing of Vladimir Putin's secret palace on the coast of the Black Sea.

For Kolesnikov, unveiling sensitive information about the Russian leader meant having to exile and the businessman chose Estonia to be his place of residence. He has previously stated that he fears revenge from the Russian president, as many of his critics have been put in jail or murdered.

While Kolesnikov is internationally known as an opposition figure and critic of Putin, he has a reputation of being a businessman in Estonia. Kolesnikov is active in real estate, mortgage and debt collection companies with the value of his investments estimated at around €70 million.

The Russian businessman's investments involved the real estate dealings of a Finnish youth fund, which is involved in an investigation conducted by the Finnish police. Kolesnikov is not suspected of commiting any crimes.

The youth fund expanded its activities to Estonia in 2015 and according to the official explanation, the fund was hoping to help young Finns with finding accomodation in Estonia. The Finnish police suspects the leadership of the fund has received millions in bribes with most of the money being moved in Estonia.

Sergei Kolesnikov became a financier for the youth fund's activity in Estonia in 2018 and according to YLE, he invested at least €5.6 million, which was used for real estate purchases in Estonia. The police suspects that financial crimes were committed with those real estate dealings.

According to the film published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian president Vladimir Putin owns a €1.2 billion palace complex on the coast of the Black Sea, funded mostly by bribes. The publishing of the investigative film led to mass protests in support of Navalny held on January 23 and has been viewed more than 101 million times on YouTube, as of Friday.

According to Kolesnikov, Russian businessmen made large-scale donations to companies that were supposed to purchase medical equipment, but the funds were instead used to finance the construction of the mega-palace.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

29.01

Sewage monitoring study shows high level of coronavirus

29.01

YLE: Source for Navalny's 'Putin palace' film resides in Estonia

29.01

Ministry gives go-ahead for production, sale of insects as food

29.01

Gambling industry leader calls for COVID-19 restrictions easing

29.01

Otepää winter rally back after five-year absence

29.01

Ratas: New government was handed state finances in best possible condition

29.01

Estonian parliament group urges China to stop interfering in Taiwan

29.01

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday

29.01

Kertu Laak helps Chieri to two comeback wins

29.01

Sponsor withdraws all sport support in response to ERR doping allegations

29.01

Literature magazine Looming announces new editor

29.01

No influenza cases recorded in Estonia this week

29.01

Tallinna Vesi Q4 2020 profits halved on year

29.01

Coronavirus rate map: Lithuania falls below Latvia, Portugal still highest

29.01

Tax and Customs Board destroyed 9.6 contraband cigarettes

29.01

Talihärm finishes 25th in European Championship event in Poland

29.01

Monument for Päts delayed, lack of granite rock big enough a reason

29.01

Banks hold large-scale cyber attack exercise

29.01

Estonia, Lithuania discuss regional cooperation and coronavirus

29.01

Estonian national football team to meet Sweden in March

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: