Estonia wants to raise Navalny, Belarus at Council of Europe meetings ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski speaking on ETV broadcast
Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski speaking on ETV broadcast "Otse uudistemajast". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has requested to discuss support for civil society in Belarus and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

This week, the Riigikogu Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will participate in the winter plenary session of the Assembly.

"In both cases, there have been clear violations of the principles of human rights," head of the Estonian delegation to PACE Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center) said.

"Therefore, we consider it important to raise these issues in the Assembly. Given the heightened attention towards Navalny's arrest and detention, it may be assumed that the topic of Belarus will remain in the background this time around. It is all the more important then that we make an effort to keep the issue of Belarus on the agenda."

Jufereva-Skuratovski will also take the floor at the debates on the observation of the parliamentary elections in Georgia and the German presidency on Monday.

On Wednesday, member of the Estonian delegation Vilja Toomast (Reform) will speak about vaccination against COVID-19. Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) and Jufereva-Skuratovski want to speak in support of Navalny at the current affairs debate on Thursday.

The video meetings will also be attended by members of the Estonian delegation Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), Urmas Reitelmann (EKRE) and Raivo Tamm (Isamaa).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

09:46

Estonia wants to raise Navalny, Belarus at Council of Europe meetings

09:14

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government

08:47

Narva schools to remain on distance learning for one more week

08:19

Kallas and Ratas to sign coalition agreement on Monday

24.01

Indrek Saar: We will give Kaja Kallas the chance to prove herself as PM

24.01

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption Updated

24.01

Kallas: We tried to put together a balanced government

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: