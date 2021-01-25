Estonia wants to raise Navalny, Belarus at Council of Europe meetings

Estonia's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has requested to discuss support for civil society in Belarus and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

This week, the Riigikogu Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will participate in the winter plenary session of the Assembly.

"In both cases, there have been clear violations of the principles of human rights," head of the Estonian delegation to PACE Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center) said.

"Therefore, we consider it important to raise these issues in the Assembly. Given the heightened attention towards Navalny's arrest and detention, it may be assumed that the topic of Belarus will remain in the background this time around. It is all the more important then that we make an effort to keep the issue of Belarus on the agenda."

Jufereva-Skuratovski will also take the floor at the debates on the observation of the parliamentary elections in Georgia and the German presidency on Monday.

On Wednesday, member of the Estonian delegation Vilja Toomast (Reform) will speak about vaccination against COVID-19. Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) and Jufereva-Skuratovski want to speak in support of Navalny at the current affairs debate on Thursday.

The video meetings will also be attended by members of the Estonian delegation Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), Urmas Reitelmann (EKRE) and Raivo Tamm (Isamaa).

--

