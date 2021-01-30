Russian court sentences dual Russian-Estonian citizen to jail for treason ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Pskov's Kremlin. Source: Pixabay.
A court in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov has sentenced a man to seven years' jail time for treason.

Sergei Lõhmus, who reportedly has dual Estonian-Russian dual citizenship, was found guilty Friday, BNS reports, and will be incarcerated in a strict regime-based prison.

Russian news agency TASS reported that Lohmus completely admitted his guilt, citing a Federal Security Service (FSB – the Russian Federation's primary internal security organization) source.

The FSB has otherwise been tight-lipped on the charges lodged against Lõhmus, and no public comments have been issued, BNS reports.

The trial itself was held behind closed doors at the court in Pskov, a little over 30 km from the border with Estonia.

The Russian media has reported that Lõhmus, who was apprehended in August 2019, was found guilty of espionage and passing on sensitive information to a foreign country.

Lõhmus reportedly was resident in Pechory, the former Estonian town of Petseri and just a couple of kilometers from the border, and had worked as a security guard in St. Petersburg, as well as at a sawmill local to Pechory or Pskov.

Local Russian newspaper Pskovskaya Guberniya quoted a source as saying Lõhmus holds Estonian citizenship, as well as Russian citizenship, which BNS says is quite a common phenomenon in the Pechory district.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

