news

Popov: Alexei Navalny's team considered seeking treatment in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr. Arkadi Popov.
Dr. Arkadi Popov. Source: ERR
News

Alexei Navalny's team considered bringing the opposition leader to Estonia for treatment after he was poisoned in August, said Arkadi Popov, head of the ambulance center of the North Estonian Medical Center on Saturday.

"Estonia was ready to receive him," Popov said on Vikerraadio program "Kajalood". According to Popov, immediately after he was poisoned on August 20, Navalny's representatives started to discuss bringing him to Estonia for treatment.

Popov said he discussed the idea with his team at the North Estonian Medical Center in Tallinn who quickly agreed to the proposal. It was also approved on a "higher level".

However, since the detection of poison is not very common in Estonia, turning to other countries, such as NATO countries, for help was a good idea, Popov said.

"I deeply doubt that we would have been able to determine the substances that were later discovered in Navalny's body," he noted. "But we could have offered supportive care."

He said he breathed a sigh of relief when it became known that Navalny would be taken to the Charite Hospital in Berlin, where tests later detected the novichok nerve agent.

"At the same time, we were constantly negotiating with his colleagues and doctors. But it was the best thing to happen," Popov said.

Navalny fell ill on August 20 on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He was initially treated at a regional hospital in Omsk, but was then flown to Germany. His team were repeatedly denied the opportunity to remove him from hospital in Omsk to seek treatment elsewhere. He spent 32 days in hospital, 24 of them in the intensive care unit.

Samples analyzed in Germany, France and Sweden gave positive results for novichok.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Rally Estonia included in 2021 WRC calendar

15:36

Popov: Alexei Navalny's team considered seeking treatment in Estonia

14:40

K9 self-propelled howitzers admitted into Estonian defense forces

13:30

Gallery: 15 of Tartu's SmartEnCity 'smartovka' murals have been completed

12:50

Gallery: Isamaa holds council meeting

12:05

Center Party holds council to elect new council chairman

11:25

Health Board: 37 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:22

Geological Survey continuing exploration of phosphate rock in Viru region

08:48

Latvia changes self-isolation rules from Saturday

09.10

EDF platoon completes fourth month of Kabul NATO service

09.10

Secretary of State brings MS Estonia relatives up to speed on developments

09.10

Audit office: Government COVID-19 reserve three-quarters used up

09.10

Tänak languishing in 9th place after four Sardinia rally stages

09.10

Prosecutor general: Danske court case leak did not originate in Estonia

09.10

No news is good news on Prosha the bear's release into Russian wilderness

09.10

Research institute: Economic downturn to be 5 percent for 2020

09.10

Mobile ID experiencing disruptions Friday Updated

09.10

Paper: Viljandi cafe closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

09.10

Supreme Court to announce pension reform decision on October 20

09.10

Finland to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: