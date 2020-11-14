news

Reinsalu talks UNSC 2021 close cooperation with Irish counterpart ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The meeting about Nagorno-Karabakh at the UNSC on September 29. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Estonia and Ireland will work closely together in 2021, when the latter joins the former on the UN Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

"Our experience so far has taught us that small and medium-sized UNSC members can make a difference, and the cooperation of European countries on the council is crucial when it comes to making the issues of our region heard," Reinsalu said, following a remote, online meeting with his Irish opposite number Simon Coveney (Fine Gael).

Reinsalu extended an invite to Coveney to take part in an Afghanistan peace process-focussed UNSC meeting next week.

Estonia is to place Afghanistan front and center during the second year of its UNSC stint; next week's meeting is to be held under the Arria format (named after former UNSC president Diego Arria of Venezuela and meaning a more informal meeting while convened by a UNSC member state, does not have the same official requirements of other UNSC meetings – ed.).

Other topics covered in the meeting included, the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit, transatlantic relations and cooperation in other trans-national organizations, not least of these the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), whose next presidency Kersti Kaljulaid, current President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, is in the running for.

"I presented President Kaljulaid's campaign for the position of the secretary general of the OECD," Reinsalu said.

"My Irish colleague and I agreed that small and medium-sized member states should cooperate closely on their candidacies." 

Simon Coveney visited Tallinn in 2018 when he was Tánaiste – deputy head of the government – meeting with then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).

-- 

