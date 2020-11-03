Tallinn asks residents to use population register e-services

Tallinn City Government is asking residents to prioritise using population registry e-services rather than visiting government offices until November 10 as many employees have switched to remote working after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Head of the Tallinn Vital Statistics Office Karin Kask said a residence notification can be submitted, residence data can be changed and a residence certificate can all be applied for online.

Regarding applications for personal identification codes, which cannot be applied for online, Kase said people should contact the council.

City government staff are communicating with phones and by email. It is possible to have face-to-face meetings in all city district governments, except for Kesklinn, Kask said.

Visitors are being asked to wear facemasks.

--

