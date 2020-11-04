A record number of 208 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. The new 14-day infection rate is now 87.44 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The previous record daily figure had been 134 cases, recorded on October 30, three days after a figure of 124 cases beat the previous high of 93, set back in April.

According to data from the population registry, 107 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 49 in Ida-Viru County, 11 in Tartu County, six each in Pärnu County and on Hiiumaa, four in Lääne-Viru County, three in Rapla County, two in Võru County and one apiece in Jõgeva and Järva counties.

One case did not have any information in the population registry, normally meaning the individual is a foreign national, the board says.

There are currently 44 people hospitalized in Estonia due to the virus, two of these on controlled breathing.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 73 people in Estonia.

2,660 primary COVID-19 tests were carrried out in the past 24 hours, of which 208 (7.8 percent) returned positive.

The 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 87.44, and the rate of positive test results overall is 5.2 percent, the Health Board says.

The Health Board is divided into four regions, northern, southern, eastern and western.

Northern region

The northern region is monitoring over 4,500 people, of whom 692 are sick. Seventeen outbreaks have been identified in the region, with eight new cases identified in the "second workplace" outbreak and eight in the "third workplace outbreak" (see below).

Of the 107 new COVID-19 cases which appeared in Harju County, 74 were in Tallinn. Twenty of the new cases in Harju County concerned close contact, three were related to an outbreak in Viru Prison (which has now been passed on to the eastern department), and the origin of 15 cases is unknown. The remaining cases' origin is being established, the board says.

Of the northern regional department's new cases as a whole, 35 were related to close contact. In eight cases, arrival from other countries (Russia, the U.K., Cyprus, Ukraine, German and Turkey) was the source, with 14 cases' origin still unknown (including one case in Järva and Rapla counties each), with the remainder still to be ascertained.

Outbreaks in the region with their figures are as follows:

Second workplace outbreak (eight cases).

Third workplace outbreak (eight cases).

Fourth workplace outbreak (ten cases).

Fifth workplace outbreak (six cases).

Sixth workplace outbreak (14 cases).

Seventh workplace outbreak (eight cases).

Eighth workplace outbreak (15 cases).

Sports outbreak (five cases).

Care home outbreak (33 cases).

First school outbreak (six cases).

Second school outbreak (five cases).

Party outbreak (17 cases).

Family outbreak (five cases).

Kindergarten outbreak (five cases).

Event outbreak (six cases).

Second event outbreak (five cases).

Acquaintance outbreak (eight cases).

Eastern region

The Health Board's eastern region is monitoring over 1,400 people, of whom 275 are sick.

New infections in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties involved the Viru Prison, where 14 people were added to the outbreak associated with it, one of these registered to Lääne-Viru County and the others to Ida-Viru.

In 15 cases, the cause was close family infection, with 14 in Ida-Viru County and one in Lääne-Viru County.

Ten cases related to acquaintances – nine in Ida-Viru County and one in Lääne-Viru.

Three cases related to a workplace infection in Ida-Viru County, one was introduced from Russia, and one was picked up at a training session, the board says.

The origin of nine cases is still being determined, again just one in the more sparsely-populated Lääne-Viru County and eight in Ida-Viru County.

There are seven active outbreaks in the region, whose case numbers are as follows:

Viru Prison outbreak (107 cases, four of them among staff).

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21 cases).

Sillamäe first school outbreak (36 cases).

Sillamäe second school outbreak (nine cases).

Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases).

Narva kindergarten outbreak (seven cases).

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (ten cases).

Southern region

The Health Board's southern region is monitoring 408 people, of whom 77 are sick.

The region has one active outbreak, at a care home, currently numbering 14 cases.

A case earlier assigned to Jõgeva County has been passed on to the northern region, since the individual is reportedly registered as living in Harju County.

The two new Võru County cases picked up the infection in a care home.

Of the new Tartu County cases, six were related to a care home, two to close family contact and the origins of the remaining cases are still be established.

Western region

The western district is monitoring 323 people, 67 of whom are sick.

Of the new cases on Hiiumaa, one was connected to a school and the other five to a family event, the board says.

One of the new Pärnu County cases involved an individual who had been to the Hiiumaa family party noted above. Four people received the virus through close contact with an infected individual, and the circumstances of one more case are being established.

One outbreak has been identified in the western district, connected to eight cases.

Hospitalizations, recovery rates, testing

As of Wednesday, 44 people are hospitalized due to coronavirus, with two on assisted breathing.

Two people have been sent home in the past 24 hours, one person was transferred to a non-coronavirus ward and one was moved from the West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) to the North-Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH).

Four new COVID-19 cases were opened in the past 24 hours.

560 coronavirus cases have been wrapped up in 546 people (some people have more than one case appended to them, hence the discrepancy).

As of November 4, 3,954 people have been declared recovered. Of these, 2,878 (72.8 percent) had their case closed by a Health Board professional, and 1,076 (27.2 percent) meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, not awaiting their case to be closed by a health professional and not being currently hospitalized due to the virus.

No deaths related to the coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours. 73 people have died from causes relating to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A total of 269,065 primary coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia, with 5,333 returning positive (1.9 percent).

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart website here.

