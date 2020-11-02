news

Infection at Gustav Adolf High School sends 17 classes to distance learning

News
Gustav Adolf High School building.
Gustav Adolf High School building. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

After 20 teachers were traced back to an infected employee at Gustav Adolf High School (GAG), the school decided to send 17 full classes home for the week to distance learning.

GAG director Henrik Salum wrote in a letter to parents: "I would like to inform you that the first COVID-19 case has reached our school and because of that, important changes in the daily tasks of first and second-level students will be implemented starting November 2. The case involves a school employee but all 20 teachers who participated in a meeting must stay at home for self-isolation."

Students from first through sixth grade will not have any lessons on Monday and students who are not sent to self-isolation are allowed to enter the school to pick up their things, Salum told ERR. In addition, the school is offering laptops for students to borrow.

Some teachers of 3-6 grade classes did not attend the aforementioned meeting, meaning some classes can still continue studying at school. The classes designated for self-isolation will remain at home until November 9.

Salum said that 11 classes will continue studying at school from Tuesday and 17 classes will be sent home. He added that distance learning cannot be avoided completely because substitute teachers cannot cover for 20 teachers.

The school director said it is not known yet, where the school employee was infected. He confirmed that the school will follow hygiene requirements and direct infected people to remain at home.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

