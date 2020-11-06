news

Health Board: We will not see infection rate dropping by Christmas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

Health Board (Terviseamet) deputy director Mari-Anne Härma said there will certainly not be a drop in coronavirus infections in Estonia by Christmas and that gatherings and parties should already be canceled.

Härma said on ETV's political interview show "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday evening: "If we establish restrictions today or reach a plateau, then it will still be another three to four weeks when infection rates will continue to increase until it would stabilize and start to drop. Christmas will certainly not be the period that we will see a major drop in infections."

She said that it is wise to already begin canceling Christmas parties.

Härma said the situation in Tallinn and Harju County is causing the Health Board (Terviseamet) worry, but the situation across Estonia is not that bad yet. "Today is the moment we should begin to act in Tallinn and Harju County. If we do not get any directives of restrictions from the state, then each person can still do something," she said.

The Health Board's deputy director said it is reasonable to not lock down the entire country yet. "We are dealing with the problem when it arises. We did not have the knowledge in spring. Many countries around us were locked because we did not know what we are dealing with. We know more today. We know how it spreads. We did not have the information in spring of what the main locations of infections are, we know today what the main locations are and we can direct measures toward those," Härma said.

She emphasized that the so-called corona detectives help stop the virus from spreading. She added that the healthcare system is also more prepared than in spring. "An extensive team across Estonia is working to make sure these things are thought out and work," Härma said.

Knowing there is wide-scale spread in Tallinn and Harju County, the deputy Health Board director noted that it is only a matter of time when a nationwide spread can be talked about. As of now, the spread in Estonia is limited to regions.

Härma said measures should be implemented in workplaces and public gatherings should be limited. Sufficient distancing is also important.

Härma said restrictions are necessary to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus so that hospitals would not be congested. She added that Estonia is among the least restricted countries in Europe as of now.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

10:40

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered

10:33

Statistics: Consumer price index fell by 0.5 percent in October

10:08

Health Board: We will not see infection rate dropping by Christmas

09:42

Statistics: Tourism falls by half on year to September

09:38

Weather: Friday morning sun will shine until Sunday night

09:11

Defense minister: US Europe stance not likely to change whoever president

08:48

Reps: Laws related to distance learning should be changed

08:15

Reinsalu discusses international situation with US Secretary of State

05.11

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus

05.11

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

05.11

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase

05.11

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

05.11

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

05.11

Independent report proves Belarusian election fraud, state violence

05.11

Kaupo Meiel: We are more American than we care to admit

05.11

Reform leader: EKRE minister list so short that new proposal not elected MP

05.11

Estonian self-driving bus project introduced in Greece

05.11

Estonian startups increase revenue, pay record amount of labor taxes in Q3

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: