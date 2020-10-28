Majority of covid cases brought to Estonia from abroad from Russia, Ukraine

The majority of coronavirus cases brought into Estonia in October from abroad have come from Russia and Ukraine, in total 54 percent. Last week, their share rose to 61 percent of all infections brought in from abroad.

Cases from Russia are growing every week, ERR reported on Wednesday. A total of 66 cases of coronavirus brought from Russia were identified in October, of which 37 were recorded last week.

Thirty-two people traveling from Ukraine were infected in October and 13 of them were recorded last week.

The country with the third highest rate is Poland, with 10 cases of infection reported in October from travelers to the country.

In general, the number of new cases recorded in travelers coming from European countries is small. Five cases each have been introduced from Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden and Finland. The number of infections introduced from other countries is lower.

However, 22 members of the Slovenian women's football team tested positive last week on arrival to Estonia.

In total, 183 coronavirus cases were brought in from abroad in October, so far.

The vast majority of infections are detected in Estonia and are not brought in to the country from outside. Data from koroonakaart shows that 1,140 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Estonia since October 1.

--

