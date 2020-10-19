news

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A sign at the Port of Tallinn reading:
A sign at the Port of Tallinn reading: "Everything is the same as before. Only with a little more space." Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

From Monday (October 19), travelers from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland do not have to self isolate on arrival to Estonia if they have a negative coronavirus test and are coming for unavoidable reasons.

In situations where the infection rate of countries is higher than 1.1x the Estonian average, or above 50, a person is allowed to come to Estonia from Latvia, Lithuania or Finland without the self-isolation obligation, if the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before arriving in Estonia, and the result of the test has been negative.

The person must not have travelled outside the Baltic states or Finland in the past two weeks.

When travelling from Estonia to Latvia, Lithuania or Finland, and returning to Estonia, a person may take the coronavirus test in the home country as well, and in the event of a negative result, they may return to their normal life. Until the test result is known, a person must remain in self-isolation.

This applies in five cases: Coming to Estonia to work, study, visit a health care institution, in the case of unavoidable family events, or for the purpose of transit.

Estonia has made the changes as it wants to restore freedom of movement as much as possible with the Baltic states and Finland. As the epidemiological situation across the region is similar this creates an opportunity to keep life as normal as possible, the government said on Friday.

However, the recommendation is still to only travel in unavoidable circumstances.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said: "It is clear that right now, it is reasonable to postpone travelling abroad for the purpose of tourism. At the same time, our countries and nations are intertwined in terms of human relationships and economic relations, and it is important to create a framework so that these important relations are not severed."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said it is very important to revive regional cooperation.

"Today, each Baltic state and Finland has their separate model on how countries impose quarantines against one another. For this reason, life in the region is becoming fragmented, and Estonia's interest is to restart cooperation between our countries," he said.

"Estonia wishes to be the leader here and to establish an exception for travelling in the region that would not interrupt the inevitable everyday relations on a human level."

In recent weeks, Reinsalu has made efforts to establish the "Baltic bubble" which maintained freedom of movement between Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from May until September.

Latvia imposed restrictions after coronavirus infection rates rose above 25 per 100,000 inhabitants in Estonia and Lithuania but remained below in Latvia.

Travelers to Estonia are advised to download the coronavirus notification app HOIA and keep it installed for two weeks after they leave the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

11:00

Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:51

Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

10:22

Health Board: Tallinn should end all distance learning after school break

09:55

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

09:28

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon

08:52

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland

08:21

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

18.10

Health Board urges responsibility in avoiding school break COVID-19 rise

18.10

Gallery: Pro-LGBT+ central Tallinn protest passes off largely peaceably

18.10

NATO Battlegroup tanks compete with allies in Latvia firing exercise

18.10

Health Board: 26 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

18.10

Minister: Pandemic slowed marriage, and also divorce rates, even further

18.10

NATO Battlegroup honors Rakvere Hospital manager for outstanding service

18.10

Prime minister: Interior minister LGBT+ words harmful to coalition's health

17.10

Kaljulaid: Helme's comments about LGBT community are 'simply revolting'

17.10

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement

17.10

Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program

17.10

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: