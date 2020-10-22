Seventy-six new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. The two week average infection rate is now 36.72.

According to data from the population registry, 49 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 11 in Ida-Viru County and three cases were discovered among people of Pärnu County. Two cases each went to Jõgeva, Rapla and Valga counties with one remaining case diagnosed in Saare County.

Five cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the person being a foreigner.

The two week average is now 36.72 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region

Forty-two new cases were diagnosed in Tallinn. Seventeen cases in Harju County were contracted from close contacts. One was brought in from Russia and the others are being clarified. There are nine outbreaks.

There are 1,521 people being monitored by the Northern Regional Department, of whom 258 are ill.

Eastern region

In the cases added to Ida-Viru County, three cases were caught at a workplace, one at a kindergarten and four from close contacts. The circumstances of the remaining infections are still to be clarified. There are seven active outbreaks.

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring 690 people, 129 of whom are ill.

Southern region

The new cases in Jõgeva County were close contacts. The infected person in Tartu County became ill through a work contact. The one infected person from Valga County caught the virus from a family member, and the new case added to Valga County has been handed over to the northern regional department, because the person lives in Harju County. There are two outbreaks.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 406 people, 56 of whom are ill.

Western region

The new case added to Pärnu County was a close contact, the circumstances of the other two infections are still being clarified as is the case in Saare County.

There are 80 people under the surveillance of the Western Regional Department, 20 of whom are ill.

33 people receiving treatment in hospital, one under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 32 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 488 cases of the coronavirus active in Estonia, as of Thursday morning.

There were 1,499 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 248,156 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,247 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 71 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 36.72 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

