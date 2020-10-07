news

Health Board: 56 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
{{1602058020000 | amCalendar}}
Social distancing sign in Tallinn's Politseipark.
Social distancing sign in Tallinn's Politseipark. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
News

Fifty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Board (Terviseamet) showed on Wednesday afternoon. The 14-day average is 51.47 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Due to technical difficulties, the Health Board was only able to publish part of the data this morning which said 25 new cases were diagnosed. But after analyzing all the data, 56 is the final number.  

Twenty-nine positive tests were recorded in Harju County, 16 in Ida-Viru County, three in Tartu, two each in Pärnu and Võru counties and one each in Lääne and Saare counties. In total, 2,263 tests were analyzed.

The 14-day average is 51.47 per 100,000.

There are 39 people being treated in hospital, one less than yesterday and 684 active cases. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases diagnosed since February is 3,715.

You can see more data at koroonakaart.ee.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Health Board: 56 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

14:11

Health board: 'Teachers, please do not go to school with symptoms'

13:53

Estonia recalls ambassador to Belarus for consultations

13:38

Kalev/Cramo game off after earlier opponents' players contract COVID-19

13:12

Gallery: Estonian World War Two espionage movie 'O2' premieres

12:11

Arrivals in Latvia must complete electronic coronavirus form from Monday

11:40

Eesti Energia merges mines, electricity generation into one company

11:09

Teachers' union threatens strike over four-year pay freeze

10:58

Lanno: Mask-wearing in indoor public places should be norm

10:38

Research: COVID-19 spreading undetected, outside main outbreaks

10:11

Riigikogu members test remote working technology

09:48

Statistics: Motor fuel, food had biggest impact on consumer price index

09:11

Ratings: Opposition support exceeds coalition for first time since February

08:46

Woman detained on suspicion of spying

08:12

Justice chancellor: Ministry messed up flight restriction changes

06.10

Marju Himma: R&D funding hike could end up benefiting politicians the most

06.10

Law change to stop personal legal information remaining open data

06.10

Auditor general: Was the coronavirus crisis too mild to inspire lessons?

06.10

ERR Jupiter app now available

06.10

Rannap: I have tried to bring together pop and classical music all my life

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: