Fifty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Board (Terviseamet) showed on Wednesday afternoon. The 14-day average is 51.47 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Due to technical difficulties, the Health Board was only able to publish part of the data this morning which said 25 new cases were diagnosed. But after analyzing all the data, 56 is the final number.

Twenty-nine positive tests were recorded in Harju County, 16 in Ida-Viru County, three in Tartu, two each in Pärnu and Võru counties and one each in Lääne and Saare counties. In total, 2,263 tests were analyzed.

The 14-day average is 51.47 per 100,000.

There are 39 people being treated in hospital, one less than yesterday and 684 active cases. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases diagnosed since February is 3,715.

You can see more data at koroonakaart.ee.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

