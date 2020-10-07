Ratas does not support new coronavirus restrictions

It is not reasonable to start introducing new regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus if society is following the guidelines, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) on Vikerraadio's program "Stuudios on peaminister" on Wednesday.

Ratas said the current situation with coronavirus is not so severe that new restrictions need to be imposed. He said the most important indicator is whether the medical system can cope and that there is room for those who need to be treated.

Ratas noted the closures so far have been local and major restrictions have been avoided. But, for this situation to remain in place, everyone must follow the rules.

"If we follow the rules, we will see that we can work with the virus. Our goal is to show that we can live with the virus. /../ Because otherwise there will be closures when the indicators go up, and it will be a very severe blow to the economy," he said.

The prime minister said he wants in-class learning in schools and scheduled medical treatment to remain in place for as long as possible.

Stay in Estonia during the school holidays

Ratas supports wearing masks while traveling on public transport and in crowded spaces where it is not possible to keep two meters between yourself and others.

He also advised against traveling abroad during the upcoming school holidays.

"Foreign travel should be postponed and the Estonian economy should be helped - Estonia's various hotels, restaurants, spas and tourist farms in rural areas - this is the moment when we need to support the Estonian economy. This also applies to Tallinn's Old Town catering establishments," Ratas said.

He also encouraged young people to follow the rules. "It's no joke," he said, adding even if a young person may not suffer as badly as someone older, they can easily pass it on to a parent.

Ratas said businesses should also be compliant but he does not support fining people.

"The rules we have - you can always bypass them, find a back door. But, if it's said that the sale of alcohol is forbidden in nightclubs, bars, clubs after midnight, that's the way it is. The point is that the virus doesn't spread. In my opinion, the rules must be followed," said Ratas

