Paper: Viljandi cafe closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a cafe in the South Estonian town of Viljandi will close its doors for a week after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, regional daily Sakala reports.

The Fellin cafe (Fellin was the old Baltic German name for Viljandi - ed.) announced it will remain closed until October 16, also calling on everyone who visited the establishment on October 6-8 to keep an eye on their health, Sakala writes (link in Estonian).

The post on social media reads: "Fellin is closed until October 16. There was a person infected with COVID-19 in our team on October 6-8. We ask everyone who was at Fellin on that date to monitor their health and to contact their family physician if necessary."

Viljandi County as a whole has largely missed any major problems stemming from the coronavirus. A total of 38 cases has been diagnosed in the county since March, just 1 percent of the total cases diagnosed in Estonia.

There was a coronavirus scare in the county in July when a Polish national working on a short-term basis tested positive for COVID-19. The situation passed by uneventfully, as no further cases were diagnosed in the potential outbreak.

