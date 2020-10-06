The Estonian ambassador to the United States Jonatan Vseviov announced Monday evening that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Last week, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been isolating," Vseviov tweeted, adding that he had experienced mild symptoms and was already feeling better.

Last week, I tested positive for COVID. Have been isolating; symptoms are mild, feeling better now. The whole Embassy team has tested - all negative, will test again soon. — Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov (@vseviov) October 5, 2020

Vseviov added that the entire embassy staff has undergone testing and all have returned negative. Vseviov himself will take another test soon.

There are 16 people on the U.S. embassy staff.

