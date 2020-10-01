news

Traders association requests €3 million in PPE compensation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Sanitizer station at Ülemiste Center shopping mall in Tallinn.
Sanitizer station at Ülemiste Center shopping mall in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Estonian Traders Association (Kaupmeeste liit) has approached the government with a proposal to allocate €3 million to cover sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) compensation.

The association says this money could be found from funds left over from a rent support measure provided to retailers and service providers at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

ERR News wrote on April 25 that the Estonian government had decided to support stores and other retail and service outlets which had had to close as the coronavirus spread, by partily covering their rent payments. A total of €4 million was earmarked for distribution by the Ministry of Finance, via representative organizations.

Nele Peil, CEO of the traders association, wrote to the government on Wednesday to note that state agency Enterprise Estonia distributed €1 million to the trade sector in spring, but the remaining €3 million of the promised support package, which was not used in the end, could be allocated for compensation for different measures applied during the coronavirus pandemic and as a result of the strictures of the government's emergency situation declared March to May.

Peil penned a list of different measures put into use to alleviate the spread of COVID-19 in retail and service spaces: "Making disinfectant available to all employees and customers, masks, gloves, plexiglass dividers, visors, and also surface cleaning, information materials, information campaigns to ensure customer safety, psychological counselling for employees at the peak of the crisis - all this to stop the virus from spreading and to keep stores open for customers."

Peil also noted that traders are still required to make sanitizers available for all customers, and the Health Board (Terviseamet) has ordered surfaces to be cleaned.

She wrote: "Sanitizer expenses stood at a few million euros by summer. We are proposing that these expenses be compensated retroactively from the remaining rent support measure."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Estonia proposes President Kersti Kaljulaid as next OECD secretary general

15:02

Government agrees to support Estonian WRC round in 2021

14:37

Harri Tiido: Belarus as a national project

14:07

Tartu-based Latvian translator bags Estonian-Latvian Languages Award

13:42

Ida-Viru County added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk zones

13:39

Xlfy boss: We are ready to enter Finnish market

13:05

Reinsalu calls for reintroduction of 'Baltic bubble'

12:44

Kuressaare Hospital coronavirus audit fails, new clinical audit ordered

12:18

DFDS to increase number of departures on Estonia-Sweden route

11:53

Tartu's participatory budget voting period starts on October 1

11:49

Health Board: 81 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death Updated

11:43

Mayor of Tallinn: Holding marriage referendum during elections is dangerous Updated

11:36

Public sector wages to be frozen for at least year

10:50

Prime minister: MS Estonia documentary was an investigation game-changer

10:02

Kanepi loses to Mertens in second round of French Open

09:38

Flixbus receives license to open Vilnius route but awaits MKM approval

09:12

Transferwise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus top Äripäev rich list again

08:39

Traders association requests €3 million in PPE compensation

08:14

Former health board chief: 17 people have died from COVID-19 alone, not 64

30.09

Siim Kallas: Loan money does not last forever

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: