Government decides against tourism voucher scheme

One of three viewing platforms in Toompea in Tallin's Old Town. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
One of three viewing platforms in Toompea in Tallin's Old Town. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas (Center) has confirmed the idea to create a voucher initiative to help the flagging tourism industry has been scrapped.

Last month, Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) floated the idea of a voucher support scheme for the tourism and catering industry which has been hit hard by coronavirus crisis.

The aim would have been to increase domestic consumption as foreign tourists are not expected to return to Estonia this year in large numbers.

Tourism companies did not like the idea and it did not get far in government discussions. Aas told ERR on Tuesday a tourism voucher scheme is not on the government's agenda.

"The topic of the travel voucher is not on the agenda at the moment, we have not discussed it further. As of today, it can be said that it is off the table," Aas said.

Editor: Helen Wright

