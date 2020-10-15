Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours

Thirty-three new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday. The two week average infection rate has now fallen below 40 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Fourteen of the new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, seven in Jõgeva County and four in Harju County. There was one case each in Pärnu, Hiiu, Tartu, Valga and Lääne-Viru counties. In total, 2,018 tests were analyzed.

The two week average is now 39.88 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirty-five patients are being treated in hospital, one more than yesterday, and three people were discharged from hospital. There have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are estimated to be 530 active cases in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

