Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours

Hand sanitizer, masks and microphones on a table.
Hand sanitizer, masks and microphones on a table. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Thirty-three new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday. The two week average infection rate has now fallen below 40 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Fourteen of the new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, seven in Jõgeva County and four in Harju County. There was one case each in Pärnu, Hiiu, Tartu, Valga and Lääne-Viru counties. In total, 2,018 tests were analyzed.

The two week average is now 39.88 per 100,000 inhabitants.  

Thirty-five patients are being treated in hospital, one more than yesterday, and three people were discharged from hospital. There have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are estimated to be 530 active cases in Estonia.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

More information about coronavirus in each region will be added to this article on Thursday afternoon.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

