Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Twenty-five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. The 14-day average infection rate is now 44.77 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, eleven cases of the virus were diagnosed in Harju County, seven were found in Ida-Viru County and one case each was diagnosed in Viljandi and Jõgeva counties.

The remaining five cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Northern region

Of the 11 new cases in Harju County, seven were in Tallinn. One case has been traced back to infection within family and the remaining ten are under further investigation.

In total, the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring six active outbreaks: hospital outbreak (42 cases), Tallinn school outbreak (39 cases), first workplace outbreak (39 cases), second workplace outbreak (eight cases), family and acquintance outbreak (five cases) and seven cases in a third workplace outbreak.

1,673 people are being monitored in Northern Estonia with 288 of them confirmed to have COVID-19.

Eastern region

Four cases in Ida-Viru County are to do with contact with a previously infected family member or acquintance, one case was traced back to the workplace. Two cases are connected to travel from Russia.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (11 cases), Ida-Viru family and acquintance outbreak (eight cases), Jõhvi school outbreak (nine cases), Jõhvi care home outbreak (18 cases), Sillamäe school outbreak (27 cases), the so-called entertainment venue outbreak (10 cases) and Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases).

In total, the Eastern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 963 people, of which 201 have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Other regions

The case diagnosed in Jõgeva County is traced back to close contact with a previously infected person. The case in Tartu was traced back to the workplace.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 290 people, of which 40 are diagnosed with COVID-19. There is one active outbreak with 24 cases in a workplace outbreak.

The Western department is monitoring 92 people, of which 25 are confirmed to have the coronavirus. There is one active outbreak in Western Estonia, a family with six cases.

32 people receiving treatment in hospital, one under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 32 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 595 cases of the coronavirus active in Estonia, down nearly 100 from Saturday, October 10.

There were 1,999 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 235,216 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,908 (1.66 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 68 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 46.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

