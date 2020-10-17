Thirty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Board showed on Saturday. The 14-day average is now 35.74 per 100,000 inhabitants, a fall of 2.64 percent.

Seventeen of the new cases were in Harju County, there were five each in Ida-Viru and Tartu counties and one each in Saare and Pärnu counties. Seven of the people who tested positive for the virus had no registered place of residence in the population register. In total, 1,761 tests were analyzed.

Thirty people are being treated in hospital which is six less than yesterday and there were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

There are estimated to be 475 active cases and the total number of cases diagnosed in Estonia since February is 4,052.

To view more data visit koroonakaart.

By region

Eastern region

Of the new cases registered in Ida-Viru County, the virus was contracted from a family member in one case, in one case the virus was caught at a workplace, in one case at school and on two occasions from acquaintances.

There are seven active outbreaks in the eastern region. An outbreak at a school in Kohtla-Järve involves 11 and an outbreak within a circle of family and friends eight people. Nine infections are linked to a school outbreak in Jõhvi and 19 cases to an outbreak at a care home in Jõhvi. The Sillamäe school outbreak involves 35 and the so-called entertainment establishment outbreak 10 cases in Kohtla-Järve and Sillamäe. The Narva workplace outbreak involves seven people.

The eastern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring 938 people, of whom 160 have fallen ill.

Northern region

The number of new cases in Tallinn is 14. In five of the new cases in Harju County, the virus was contracted through work contacts. In four cases, the infection was brought in from the United Kingdom, France, Afghanistan and India. The circumstances of the rest of the new cases are being clarified.

The northern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring six active outbreaks, including three outbreaks at workplaces involving 39, eight and seven cases. A new outbreak added on Friday is an outbreak within a family involving five people. As of Saturday morning, there is a new school outbreak involving six people and another workplace outbreak with six infections.

The northern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring 1,272 people, of whom 234 have fallen ill.

Southern region

The three new cases registered in Tartu County, were caught through close contact with previously infected people. In two cases, the circumstances of infection are being determined.

The regional department of the Health Board for southern Estonia currently is monitoring 563 people, of whom 56 have fallen ill. There are two active outbreaks in the region involving 24 cases at a workplace in Võru and 18 cases at a workplace in Jõgeva County.

Western region

The circumstances of the new cases registered in Pärnu County and Saare County are being determined. The regional department of the Health Board for western Estonia currently is monitoring 62 people, of whom 17 have fallen ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

