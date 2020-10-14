Forty new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. The 14 day average is 43.49 per 100,000 people.

Nineteen of the new cases were recorded in Harju County, six in Jõgeva County, four in Ida-Viru County and one each in Hiiu, Saare, Tartu, Pärnu and Lääne-Viru counties. Five infected persons did not have any data in the population register. In total, 1,654 tests were analysed.

There are 35 people being treated in hospital, which is three more than on Tuesday, and no deaths were reported in the last day. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 68 people in Estonia.

There are estimated to be 578 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia.

More data can be seen on the koroonakaart website.

By region

Northern region

Seventeen of the new cases in Harju County are in Tallinn. Two cases were caught from family members. In five cases, the infection has been introduced from Mexico, Armenia, Italy and Russia. The circumstances of the remaining cases are being clarified.

There are three outbreaks one with 39 people, one with seven and one with eight people. All are workplace outbreaks.

There are 1,603 people being monitored by the Health Board, of whom 277 are ill.

Eastern region

Three of the new infections were caught from family members or at school. The case in Lääne-Virumaa was brought in from Ukraine.

There are a total of seven active outbreaks in the work area of ​​the eastern region related to schools, families, care centers and an entertainment venue.

There are 932 people being monitored by the Eastern Regional Department, of whom 194 have fallen ill.

Southern region

The five cases inJõgeva County are close contacts of previous patients, the circumstances of one case are being clarified. The Viljandi County case caught the virus from family members. The infected person from Tartu County got the virus through a work contact.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 365 people, 41 of whom are ill. There is one outbreak at a workplace with 24 people

Western region

The infected person in Saare County got the virus through a family contact. The case in Hiiu County from Russia. The circumstances of the Pärnu County infection are being specified.

54 people are being monitored by the Western Regional Department, 21 of whom are ill. There is one family outbreak in Saaremaa wit six people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

