news

Kiik to raise shortening quarantine period with government ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The reduction of the compulsory self-isolation period from 14 days to 10 will be discussed at the government's cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik told ERR.

Kiik said he will propose to shorten the mandatory isolation period in some cases and will provide the government with assessments from the scientific council and the Health Board.

"It is certainly safer in terms of health to shorten the period when arriving from abroad / --- /, but the issue is more complicated in the case of close contacts, i.e. people who are more likely to be infected," the minister said.

Kiik pointed out that European countries have approached this issue in different ways. For example, the Finnish Health Authority (THL), has decided voluntary quarantine and doctor-prescribed isolation will be reduced from 14 days to 10. Latvia has made a similar decision.

"There are countries that have shortened the isolation for both those coming from abroad and close contacts. There are countries that treat them differently. Then there are countries that treat different contacts differently, such as a co-worker and a family member," Kiik explained.

He emphasized the government would make its decision based on the assessments of the scientific council and the Health Board.

In addition, according to Kiik, shortening the quarantine period may have a beneficial effect on both the Estonian economy and the labor market.

No point in changing testing methodology yet 

Kiik said saliva-based coronavirus tests are being used in Latvia as part of a pilot program. He said that saliva tests may be justified in certain situations, such as when testing young children.

"In Estonia, various tests have been analyzed and tested in the same way / --- / we just trust the expertise in the field of health. The test must be reliable and of high quality, based on science and evidence," Kiik said about changing the testing methodology.

He added that, like most of the world, Estonia continues to perform PCR tests.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Tallinn recalls hospital council member over newspaper comments

10:53

President Kaljulaid: Three Seas Initative does not compete with EU

10:51

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:26

Financial Supervision Authority: Most difficult time for banks has passed

09:53

Latvian foreign minister: The 'Baltic bubble' is not just for numbers

09:27

New Orleans Saints release Margus Hunt

09:03

Government plans to make tuition fees compulsory for third-country students

08:35

Marriage referendum draft will reach Riigikogu soon, date to be agreed

08:04

Kiik to raise shortening quarantine period with government

12.10

EU foreign ministers agree on sanctions on Lukashenko, Russian officials

12.10

Prime minister submits Estonia's development strategy until 2035

12.10

Land Board publishes new aerial ortophotos of Estonia

12.10

National team center-back Karol Mets to join Saudi Arabian Ettifaq FC

12.10

Tax inflow of €674 million for August up 1.6 percent on year

12.10

Foreign minister: A window to reinstate the 'Baltic bubble' has opened

12.10

ANALYSIS | Thousands have lost their jobs in tourism

12.10

Consumer protection authority shares suggestions for choosing face masks

12.10

Kalev player diagnosed with COVID-19, team forfeits United League match

12.10

Numbers of people tested for coronavirus has fallen in last two weeks

12.10

Lux Express recommends passengers wear masks from Tuesday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: