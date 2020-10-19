news

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Countries participating in the Three Seas Initiative.
Countries participating in the Three Seas Initiative. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

The Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit starts on Monday, and sees President Kersti Kaljulaid hosting her counterparts from Poland and Bulgaria, as well as United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and European Commission Executive Vice Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

This year's summit is being held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this has not stopped President of Poland Andrzej Duda, whose country was a driving force in getting the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) up and running, and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. A high-level panel discussion featuring both of these presidents, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes, and European Commission Executive Vice Commissioner Vestager, as well as President Kaljulaid, runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

The Three Seas Region comprises 12 Central and Eastern European EU countries: Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia – as well as Poland, Bulgaria and Estonia – and its accompanying Three Seas Initiative (3SI) is focussed on closing the infrastructure investment gap – put by some sources at over €1 trillion – between the region and its relatively more well-heeled western European EU counterparts.

The 3SI aims to do this in three areas: The environment, transport and the digital sphere, with Estonia playing a lead role in its time as host nation this year in moving things along in the last of these three in particular.

U.S. commitment to €1 billion to 3SI fund anticipated

Highlights of the summit, which can be viewed online from 2.15 p.m. Estonian time, are likely to be an unveiling of the Smart Connectivity vision, which sets out ways in which synergies in the three key areas noted above will lead to developments in transport within the Three Seas Region – still woefully inadequate, particularly along its north-south axis.

These would include solutions such as greater digitization cutting down on labor, time, and carbon emissions, with improved sea and even river connections within the region also on the table.

Another anticipated development is likely to be a full U.S. commitment to putting up €1 billion to the 3SI investment fund, currently standing at around €560 million with a target set of between €3 and €5 billion. The fund, privately managed by U.K-based infrastructure investors Amber, will be used for bringing to fruition many of the 3SI's biggest goals.

Some speculation has also appeared over the region ending up as a separate bloc within the EU – something which all Three Seas participating states are keen to rebut – and over the interests that both the EU and the U.S. have in the development of the region.

In addition to Mike Pompeo and Mark Menezes, Keith Krach, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, will also be attending and speaking at a panel discussion on how Washington views the 3SI, as well as Margrethe Vestager.

Germany a partner state

A closed-doors segment of the summit, ahead of the main event, will feature leaders of both Three Seas Regions and from Germany, at a round-table discussion.

Germany is not a participating state but is, along with the U.S. and the EU as a whole, a partner state, summit organizers say.

A more symbolic event will be Kersti Kaljulaid's handover of the host nation's baton to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, at a ceremony to take place at the beginning of the summit.

The closed-doors round-table discussion starts shortly before 1 p.m. local time, involving representatives and leaders of the 12 participating nations for the first hour or so, followed by a second round-table in which representatives of the partner states – Germany, the U.S. and the EU – will take part.

The Virtual Summit itself opens at 2.15 p.m. local time and can be viewed on the Three Seas website here.

Many of the Three Seas nations' presidents will be addressing the summit via video link as well. The opening portions will be moderated by Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator at the Financial Times, Gideon Rachman.

The summit ends at around 7.15 p.m. Estonian time, following closing remarks.

The summit's full agenda, including the high level discussion and the panels on smart connectivity, is here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

11:00

Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:51

Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

10:22

Health Board: Tallinn should end all distance learning after school break

09:55

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

09:28

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon

08:52

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland

08:21

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

18.10

Health Board urges responsibility in avoiding school break COVID-19 rise

18.10

Gallery: Pro-LGBT+ central Tallinn protest passes off largely peaceably

18.10

NATO Battlegroup tanks compete with allies in Latvia firing exercise

18.10

Health Board: 26 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

18.10

Minister: Pandemic slowed marriage, and also divorce rates, even further

18.10

NATO Battlegroup honors Rakvere Hospital manager for outstanding service

18.10

Prime minister: Interior minister LGBT+ words harmful to coalition's health

17.10

Kaljulaid: Helme's comments about LGBT community are 'simply revolting'

17.10

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement

17.10

Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program

17.10

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: