news

Live: Three Seas Virtual Summit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Three Seas Virtual Summit. President Kersti Kaljulaid in the middle.
Three Seas Virtual Summit. President Kersti Kaljulaid in the middle. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid on Facebook
News

Estonia will host the Virtual Summit of the Three Seas Initiative on Monday, with online participation by several Eastern and Central European heads of state, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. President of Poland Andrzei Duda and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev are attending the event in Estonia. ERR News broadcasts the event live.

President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the Three Seas Initiative will help close the investment gap for the region and allow us to market it together as Europe's fastest growing region.

The summit is comprised of two parts. A high-level summit between the heads of state or representatives of the 12 member countries that will be joined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager. The working session will see participation from the heads of state of Estonia, Poland, Romania, Latvia, Hungary, Slovenia and Lithuania.

The second part of the event is an open web forum to discuss the Three Seas Initiative area's energy, transport and digital infrastructure funding and energy and transport sector digitization. The event will also see the launch of the 3SI Smart Connectivity vision that has been put together with leadership from the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and should come to serve as a standard for cross-border smart infrastructure projects planning.

The live broadcast will start with top politicians' discussion of the Three Seas Initiative and the region's future that will be moderated by Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator at the Financial Times, Gideon Rachman. The broadcast will continue with presentations and discussions of international projects' funding, with the third block dedicated to smart connectivity, with proposals for how to digitize energy and transport sector infrastructure to favor innovation and more effective use of infrastructure. Speakers include United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and several other ministers and business leaders.

The Three Seas Region comprises 12 Central and Eastern European EU countries: Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia – as well as Poland, Bulgaria and Estonia – and its accompanying Three Seas Initiative (3SI) is focused on closing the infrastructure investment gap – put by some sources at over €1 trillion – between the region and its relatively more well-heeled western European EU counterparts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Owner of Estonian IT company arrested in Belarus

15:53

Gallery: Ocean and Baltic Sea exhibitions opened at Seaplane Harbour

15:21

Photos: Coalition partners discussed government crisis in coalition council

15:10

Traffic accidents involving wild animals have almost tripled

14:31

Nordica hopes to conclude contract with LOT soon

14:30

Live: Three Seas Virtual Summit

13:59

Reps: EKRE needs to be reminded of the rule of law and the Constitution

13:28

Janek Mäggi: Reform has not managed to put its foot down

12:54

Coronavirus round-up: October 12-18

12:29

Chamber: Immigration quota distribution based on areas should be changed

12:01

Estonia has preliminary plan in place for coronavirus vaccinations

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

11:00

Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:51

Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

10:22

Health Board: Tallinn should end all distance learning after school break

09:55

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

09:28

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon

08:52

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland

08:21

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: