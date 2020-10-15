Estonia gives €100,000 to help humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Estonian government announced on Thursday it will allocate €100,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help alleviation of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) today made a proposal to the Government of Estonia to allocate €100,000 from the reserve to the International Committee of the Red Cross for alleviating the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The government endorsed the proposal.

"The situation on both sides of the front in Nagorno-Karabakh borders on a humanitarian crisis, which is why we cannot remain mere spectators," Reinsalu said.

The minister emphasised the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"We call on the parties to end military action in Nagorno-Karabakh and resolve the conflict peacefully. Third countries should refrain from any interference to avoid a further escalation of the situation," Reinsalu said.

Estonia supports the negotiation process headed by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, and is prepared to raise the Nagorno-Karabakh issue at the UN Security Council if necessary, he said.

As of October 14, 2020, 80 civilians have been killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Additionally, extensive damage has been caused to civilian infrastructure and objects on both sides of the line of contact.

Map of the Nagorno Karabakh (Mägi-Karabahh) region. Source: Nagorno Karabakh Observer / ERR

