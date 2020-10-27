news

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

There is confusion around hospital visits on Mondays which require a coronavirus test no later than 48 hours in advance because many testing sites are closed over the weekend.

Valga County's Hospital asked a patient from Tallinn to bring crutches and a negative coronavirus test when they came for surgery. Finding crutches is not a problem, but when to take a test created some questions, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Monday.

The patient did not know who was supposed to give them a referral or if they needed to pay for the test himself or where to take it. The doctor said that it is possible to take the test on a Friday but it wasn't clear if the result is would also be valid on Monday.

"If they take a test on a Friday, nobody will send them away on a Monday," head of Valga Hospital Margus Ulst said.

Even though few cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Valga County, Ulst said that, due to changes in circumstances, they have to make changes to the current work arrangements which include some patients presenting a negative test result.

Ulst said the patient coming for these procedures should ask for a referral from their family doctor and that a test can be taken close to home.

According to the directives set by the Health Board, the test needs to be taken a maximum of 48 hours before the surgery or appointment. Spokesperson Eike Kingsepp said that in order to come to the hospital on a Monday, a test taken on a Friday morning is fine because the time of the result is taken into account.

The Health Board confirmed that the referral note to get tested needs to be given by the hospital where the surgery or appointment is taking place. This is how it is arranged in the North Estonia Medical Center where from the beginning of October, there's a new order that people coming for scheduled treatment need to be tested two or three days before coming to the hospital.

"The testing is organized by the hospital. If it's a person from Tallinn or Harju County, they can take the test here, on the spot, or if it's somebody from another county, then we give their data to our partner Synlab who will arrange the testing in the county where the person lives," Mait Altmets, head of the Infection Control Service of the North Estonia Medical Center, told AK.

If the result of the test does not make it to the hospital, it does not mean the surgery will be canceled. If necessary, a new test will be taken on the spot or the result can be found in the database.

"We advise being sensible about your behavior in the weeks before the planned treatment, do not to go to crowded places, parties whenever possible. When using public transport, a mask should be used," said Altmets.

East-Tallinn Central Hospital has a so-called gray area for those coming from further away in Estonia, where patients are tested in the morning and at lunch. Patients are invited there either one day before hospitalization or in the morning of the day of hospitalization.

The opening hours of public coronavirus testing points depend on the number of referral notes received and the spread of the virus. Head of Public Testing Communications Gerly Kedelaugu said the coming weeks are planned as follows:

Haapsalu: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hiiumaa: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays according to demand
Kohtla-Järve: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Kuressaare: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mustamäe: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Narva: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Paide: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pärnu: Monday to Friday two to three hours, on weekends if necessary
Rakvere: Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saku: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sillamäe: Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Punane Street in Lasnamäe: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lauluväljak: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tartu: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Viljandi: Two to four times a week one to two hours
Võru: Two to four times a week one to two hour

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Solman: Census questionnaire draft needs additional questions

19:40

Urmas Nõmmik: Marriage referendum a danger to churches

19:06

Estonia signs digital agreement to aid UN's Sustainable Development Goals

18:38

Anti Poolamets appointed new EKRE public broadcasting supervisory board rep

18:26

PPA: Foreigners coming to work in Estonia must have documents in order

17:58

Estonia introduces redesigned passports

17:29

Kanepi through to round two of ITF Istanbul tournament

17:02

Tallinn's workplace outbreaks affecting manufacturing companies

16:57

Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial Updated

16:28

TLÜ assist. prof. believes US presidential elections will favor Biden

16:07

Reform denied remote no-confidence Riigikogu sitting

16:04

Greens' same-sex marriage petition most signed in portal's history

15:38

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment

15:01

Center MP: I hope society does not support defining marriage

14:38

Tallinn City Center aims to improve English communication with new arrivals

14:27

Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

14:08

Reform applies for remote sittings after MPs have to quarantine

13:35

Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

13:09

Two Reform MPs in quarantine complicates Helme no-confidence motion

12:40

Government agrees to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: