Estonian leaders: Joint effort needed to stop coronavirus

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, President Kersti Kaljulaid and Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, President Kersti Kaljulaid and Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas.
President Kersti Kaljulaid, Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) are jointly calling on residents of Estonia to follow the rules to stop the spread of coronavirus so the country can stay open.

In a short video published on social media on Friday, the three leaders were filmed washing their hands and wearing masks before speaking, separately, to the camera, They called on everyone to do their part and follow social distancing rules.

"Just like in the spring, today and tomorrow we must all work together. There is no other way to control the virus. Each of us has our own story, but our goal is one - to keep the virus under control," the leaders said.

"Let's try this time so that bans and orders are kept to a minimum. Let's try so the country does not have to close. Let's try so that schools are open, to preserve jobs, and significant parts of our daily lives. For this, a joint effort is needed by everyone. By all of us, including you!" they said.  

The video, in Estonian, can be watched below.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

An advert from the Health Board's "Let's keep Estonia open!" campaign encouraging people to download HOIA. Source: Terviseamet

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

  • Stay at home if you have fallen ill;
  • Stay at least two meters away from other people;
  • Wear a mask in crowded places;
  • Wash your hands diligently;
  • Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

