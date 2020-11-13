news

Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Four deaths were recorded and 259 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. In total, 4,280 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 5.4 percent.

Four new deaths were added during the last day, a total of 80 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

The majority of new cases - 123 - were recorded in Harju County, Ida-Viru County had 80, Pärnu County 14, Tartu County 10 and Lääne-Viru six. There were four cases in Viljandi County, three in Põlva County, two each in Valga and Saare counties and one each in Võru, Järva, Hiiu and Rapla counties. Eleven cases had no information in the population register.

The 14-day average has risen to 178.7 per 100,000 people and the rate of positive cases is 4.3 percent.

The number of patients being treated in hospital has risen. As of Friday morning, 72 people are being treated and nine patients are intensive care. Five are using ventilators. On Thursday morning, 68 people were being treated in hospital.

You can see more data on the Health Board's website or on koroonakaart.

Situation by regional

Northern region

A total of 91 new cases were from Tallinn. Four new cases were close contacts. The source of 120 infections is being determined.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 11,200 people, of whom 1,306 have fallen ill.

There are twenty-four different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations.

  • Four school outbreaks
  • One kindergarten outbreak
  • Seven workplace outbreaks
  • Three event outbreaks
  • Six outbreaks which are connected to contacts with 67 (+18) cases,
  • Rapla Care Center
  • A hospital outbreak
  • Tallinn Prison outbreak

Eastern region

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring over 3,300 people, of whom 562 have fallen ill.

Of the new infections, fifteen cases were caught at schools, 10 in family groups, four from acquaintances, three cases from hobby groups, two cases were caught at kindergarten and two were brought from Russia.

The circumstances of the remaining cases are being clarified. 

One of the cases in Lääne-Viru County was caught from a family member, one case was handed over to the northern regional department and the circumstances of the remaining infections are being specified.

There are 13 outbreaks in the region:

  • Workplace outbreak in Jõhvi
  • Workplace outbreak in Tapa
  • First school outbreak in Sillamäe
  • Second Sillamäe school outbreak
  • Jõhvi school outbreak
  • A Narva kindergarten outbreak
  • A Kohtla-Järve kindergarten
  • Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak
  • Viru Prison outbreak
  • A Kohtla-Järve school outbreak
  • A Sillamäe workplace outbreak
  • Narva sports-related outbreak
  • Narva workplace outbreak

Southern region

The southern regional department is monitoring over 1,400 people, of whom 209 have fallen ill.

Three of the people infected in Tartu caught the virus at work and the other sources of infection are being determined.

The two cases in Viljandi were caught from family members and two cases are being clarified. The cases in Valga are also being clarified. The case in Võru County was infected abroad. In Põlva the sources of infection are unkown.

The southern regional department is monitoring three outbreak one of which is at a care home and involves 34 people.

Western region

The Western Regional Department is monitoring approximately 1,000 people, 126 of whom are ill. 

Ten new cases in Pärnu County were caught at a welfare institution, two cases were workplace infections and two are still being clarified.

The case in Hiiu County is being clarified and the case in Saare County was brought from Finland. In one case the source of infection is unknown.

The western regional department is monitoring four outbreaks:

  • Hiiu family event outbreak
  • Hiiu event outbreak
  • Hiiu family outbreak
  • Pärnu County school outbreak

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor's note: This article was updated to add information about deaths and the situation in each region.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

