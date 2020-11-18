news

Student wins expulsion court case against music and theater academy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Elmo Nüganen
Elmo Nüganen Source: Sander Koit / ERR
News

A student who took an exmatriculation decision made by the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater's (EAMT) drama department to court has won the case, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reports.

The ruling comes after a case which lasted around 18 months.

The student, Maria Liive, wasn't satisfied with course managers Elmo Nüganen and Anu Lamp's opinion on her, Eesti Ekspress wrote (link in Estonian).

The pair said they had not seen the expected growth in the student. Nüganen and Lamp had discussed the situation with other professors, who reportedly agreed with their position.

The student immediately submitted a complaint to the rector of the academy, Ivari Ilja, but the latter rejected the appeal.

The reason for the exmatriculation from the EAMT, in Tallinn, was officially "professional failure".

Following this, Liive did something which has has been done in other universities previously, though not in the the half-century-long history of the Music and Drama Theater Academy (EAMT): She sued the school.

An "incomplete grade" and "professional failure" were the main dispute topics in the court. The procedural steps that the university took or didn't take were decisive, the court found.

Liive says she is going to retake the subject via a stage play coming out at the end of November, Eesti Ekspress reports.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

