news

Former National Opera director working for Viimsi municipality ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
National Opera (Rahvusooper) Director Aivar Mäe.
National Opera (Rahvusooper) Director Aivar Mäe. Source: Meeli Küttim ja Martin Dremljuga
News

Former director of the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) Aivar Mäe is now project managing a new cultural center to be established in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn. Mäe resigned from the National Opera in August following media allegations he had engaged in sexual harassment of staff at the Opera house, over an extended period of time.

"We will continue to cooperate with Aivar Mäe, who from mid-September this year has been involved in the establishment of the Artium cultural center, as project manager on behalf of the Viimsi rural municipality, with the task of helping to build and complete the center, using his expertise," Martin Jaško, the rural municipality's PR manager said.

Mäe's previous work in overseeing the Jõhvi and Pärnu concert halls' construction, along with the Vanemuine Concert Hall in Tartu, St. John's Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, Russia, and at the Estonia Theater, home of the National Opera, were pluses in his getting the job, Jaško says.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) opened an investigation into Mäe on June 26, a few days after an article appeared in investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress alleging that Mäe had behaved inappropriately towards women employees at the theater, over a lengthy time period.

He was fined an undisclosed sum by the PPA in October, after the latter had found him culpable in the reported acts.

Viimsi municipality had already started cooperation with Mäe in autumn 2019, when the center was still at design stage, and when then-municipality mayor Laine Ranjärv set up a three-month contract, with a €5,000-per-month wage.

Mäe's task as a consultant was to provide expert assessments for the builders of the construction project, and to make design proposals.

Once the design phase ended, in spring, the municipality's administrative firm, Viimsi Haldus OÜ, took over the coordination, followed by a procurement process to find a construction firm.

Actual work began a month ago, for the planned 500-seat concert hall along with smaller halls, which should host top-class musicians, theater performances and other cultural events.

The center is due to open in spring 2022 and should also host the Viimsi hobby center (Viimsi huvikeskus) and other music, art and science education facilities.

Viimsi schools will also be able to make use of the center.

An external mediator had been brought in to be available to staff at the Estonia Theater/National Opera, if they wanted to talk, as well as to working practices at the opera house, which comprises two main auditoria - the opera and ballet house, along with the main concert hall.

Defense counsel for Aivar Mäe Paul Keres said after the fine was issued in October that an appeal would be launched.

Mäe's replacement as National Opera director has yet to be announced, but is likely to be so before year end.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Telia rolling out 5G services in select regions of Estonia

17:02

North American Estonian organization dismayed over EKRE minister comments

16:39

Koppel: Electoral Committee does not falsify election results in Estonia

16:07

Black Nights Film Festival to show films online

15:27

President in self-quarantine, National Defense Council to gather next week

15:05

Estonian short film 'The Wings' wins prize at Italian festival

14:57

Health Board: 128 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

14:36

Former National Opera director working for Viimsi municipality

14:29

Government: 2+2 rule returns, mask requirement indoors Updated

13:29

Tourist spending down 70 percent on year to Q3 2020

13:03

Raul Rebane: Heroes are heroic in behavior, not because they won or lost

12:27

Kannik: Damage to Estonia's reputation to intesify if Helmes continue

11:52

Analyst: No evidence that Helme US elections fraud claims true

11:23

Health Board doctor: We need to have tighter COVID-19 restrictions

10:48

National handball team in quarantine after Germany opponents' COVID-19 case

10:27

Statement | Responsibility for ensuring national security lies with the PM

10:19

Theater leaders: Doing well with current restrictions, no outbreaks

09:57

Martin Helme explains himself before Riigikogu on US statements

09:18

Politicians on both sides unanimous that Helme Biden comments inappropriate

08:42

EKRE MP tables bill to amend ERR law, citing balance issues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: