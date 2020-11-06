Performing arts association asks people to wear masks in theaters

As the epidemiological situation continues to worsen, the Estonian Association of Performing Arts Institutions (Etendusasutuste liit) is calling on people to wear masks when visiting theaters going forward.

Margus Allikmaa, the head of both the Estonian Association of Performing Arts Institutions and the Russian Theater (Vene Teater), wrote in an announcement to Estonian theater audiences: "The spread of COVID-19 worries all of us and is forcing us to change our current habits. For theaters to remain open even at a time of a worsening viral situation, we ask audiences to wear masks."

"Wearing protective masks is currently known to be the best prevention measure that each guest can do to keep theaters open. Theaters remaining open depends on the efforts of each visitor," the association head penned.

Those unable to wear masks due to a medical condition are still welcomed in theaters, according to Allikmaa.

Theaters using sanitizers and audiences maintaining distance has become a daily part of theater life and according to Allikmaa, there have been no coronavirus outbreaks linked to theaters in the country.

He noted: "Theaters will continue to do all the can to ensure the audience's safety and the continuation of performances in the fall-winter season. We sincerely hope that the public embraces masks and distancing in theater."

