news

Performing arts association asks people to wear masks in theaters ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Hand sanitizer, masks and microphones on a table.
Hand sanitizer, masks and microphones on a table. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

As the epidemiological situation continues to worsen, the Estonian Association of Performing Arts Institutions (Etendusasutuste liit) is calling on people to wear masks when visiting theaters going forward.

Margus Allikmaa, the head of both the Estonian Association of Performing Arts Institutions and the Russian Theater (Vene Teater), wrote in an announcement to Estonian theater audiences: "The spread of COVID-19 worries all of us and is forcing us to change our current habits. For theaters to remain open even at a time of a worsening viral situation, we ask audiences to wear masks."

"Wearing protective masks is currently known to be the best prevention measure that each guest can do to keep theaters open. Theaters remaining open depends on the efforts of each visitor," the association head penned.

Those unable to wear masks due to a medical condition are still welcomed in theaters, according to Allikmaa.

Theaters using sanitizers and audiences maintaining distance has become a daily part of theater life and according to Allikmaa, there have been no coronavirus outbreaks linked to theaters in the country.

He noted: "Theaters will continue to do all the can to ensure the audience's safety and the continuation of performances in the fall-winter season. We sincerely hope that the public embraces masks and distancing in theater."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Experts: US situation shouldn't affect Estonian security in big way

17:42

EKRE's environment minister candidate would not put logging ban to a vote

17:16

New Estonian member elected to Rail Baltic supervisory board

16:52

5,400 people joined voluntary third pension pillar in October

16:29

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game

16:06

Finland not currently planning additional restrictions on Estonia

15:46

Elderly patients who contracted COVID-19 at East Tallinn Hospital relocated

15:22

Tallinn lays out rules for inclusive budget vote in January

15:01

State to establish work group for long-haul potential nuclear energy plans

14:48

Performing arts association asks people to wear masks in theaters

14:23

Health Board: Coronavirus now at epidemic proportions

13:49

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered Updated

13:44

Prosecutor's office dismisses request to end Danske Bank case proceedings

13:39

VC Tallinn Selver isolated due to two positive COVID-19 cases

13:16

Culture ministry turns to Health Board for athlete testing compensation

12:49

Swedbank ex-CEO: We did not knowingly launder money

12:23

Mardilaat craft fair to go online this year, starting Friday

11:56

Proposed bill removes options for repeat offender parole

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: