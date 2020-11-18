Health Board: 274 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

A total of 274 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Only one of Estonia's 15 counties had no new cases reported overnight.

The bulk of the new cases came in the three most-populated counties in Estonia. 153 of the new cases were found in Harju County, including Tallinn, with 62 cases coming in Ida-Viru County and 20 in Tartu County.

Lääne County saw five new cases, Pärnu County and Lääne-Viru County, four each.

Hiiumaa, Saaremaa and Viljandi County recorded three new COVID-19 cases, with Jõgeva, Valga and Põlva counties getting two apiece, and Rapla and Võru counties getting one.

Nine more cases did not have a place of residence appended to them in the population registry, which the Health Board says indicates the individuals are most likely foreign nationals.

The Health Board compiles its data based on population registry figures, which as the name suggests list where a person is registered as resident, regardless of where they live in actuality.

A total of 5,539 primary tests were conducted, with 274 returning positive making a 4.9 percent positive rate.

The 14-day rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants has been revised upwards to 223.33, from 218.59 on Tuesday, and the overall proportion of positive results from tests conducted is 4.6 percent, the Health Board says.

