Psychologist joins government's scientific advisory council

Researcher and psychologist Andero Uusberg will join the government's scientific advisory council in the new year to advise on issues related to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Head of the Research Council Professor Irja Lutsar said: "I am very pleased that the invitation to join the Scientific Council was accepted by Andero Uusberg, a renowned scientist in his field, who provides the necessary expertise for the Scientific Council's discussions, which will help us better understand the reasons for people's attitudes and behavior."

Uusberg works at the Institute of Psychology of the University of Tartu as a senior researcher. He will replace research secretary of the Institute for Health Development Kristi Rüütel.

The council was convened in March this year by a government commission set up to deal with coronavirus and its resulting impacts.

The council also includes Professor of Mathematical Statistics at the University of Tartu Krista Fischer, Chief Physician of the North Estonian Regional Hospital Peep Talving, Professor of Surgical Diseases at the University of Tartu Pilleriin Soodla and University of Tartu Hospital virology Professor Andres Merits.

