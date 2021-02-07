Samost and Sildam discussed official-like ministers in new government ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anvar Samost and Toomas Sildam! Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The new government has ministers who are more officials than they are politicians as evidenced in difficulties to express personal opinion, journalists Anvar Samost and Toomas Sildam found in their Sunday talk show.

"Ours is an exceptional government right now as we have very seldom seen ministers who do not belong to ruling parties and have not run in elections," Samost said, pointing to Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and Minister of Internal Affairs Kristjan Jaani.

He said that lack of political experience is what has kept Liimets from providing clear answers to questions that require one to express one's opinion. "That is why when Liimets is asked whether Estonia should position itself in a particular way regarding China, she gets bogged down in the ministry's talking points. The minister lacks a conviction or the will to express it," Samost found.

"The foreign minister's conviction might be contrary to Estonia's official position," Sildam said.

Samost said that ministers who have a personal take on matters are still capable of representing the coalition agreement, modifying their positions if necessary. "If you lack an opinion in a situation where you are invited to the government once the coalition agreement already exists, that's a different story. It is not better or worse, but it is different," he said.

Sildam remarked that the personal opinions of the foreign and defense ministers as well as the PM are often overshadowed by the coalition agreement.

The journalists said that while Liimets' comment from Sunday morning on Josep Borrell's Moscow visit came late, it was unusually forceful.

Even though Kristian Jaani has been a more successful public speaker so far, he has not been forced to talk about divisive issues, such as immigration, Sildam noted.

Samost said that in addition to the former ambassador to the Czech Republic (Liimets – ed.) and former northern prefect of the PPA (Jaani – ed.), the government includes other ministers who are administrators rather than politicians. He pointed to [Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure] Taavi Aas and [Minister of Public Administration] Jaak Aab for Center and [Minister of Defense] Kalle Laanet for Reform.

The hosts of "Samost ja Sildam" also talked about vaccination progress and Board of the Riigikogu elections to take place on Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Samost and Sildam discussed official-like ministers in new government

18:42

'Olukorrast riigis': People could lose second pillar assets on the market

17:05

Indrek Kiisler: I feel sorry for Anneli Ott and Eva-Maria Liimets

15:52

Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA

15:50

Mairo Rääsk: Place of new immigrants in Estonian education

15:20

Estonia takes delivery of first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

14:17

Von der Leyen and Simson: United against the virus

13:14

Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level

13:04

The Putin paradox: Five things Navalny's arrest says about Russia

11:35

Use of green gas in transport becoming more common

11:19

Day brings 417 coronavirus positives Updated

10:00

Liimets: Russia's use of EU meeting was 'as cynical as it was predictable'

08:21

Kontaveit makes final that will not be played in Melbourne

08:05

Kanepi loses to Mertens in Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

Doctor only saw attacker briefly

06.02

Paet: Nord Stream 2 should be stopped due to Borrell's Moscow trip

06.02

Kanepi advances to Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

MEP: Borrell's Moscow visit was 'master class in pandering'

06.02

Lutsar: Hospital worker COVID-19 vaccination rate not dangerous

06.02

Police want to identify man in yellow jacket in connection to doctor attack

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: